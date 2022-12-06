Read full article on original website
Related
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
WhaleFin to terminate Chelsea shirt sleeve sponsorship — report
The cryptocurrency gravy train is threatening to run completely off the rails, and amid an industry-wide downturn, not to mention the collapse of the FTX exchange, companies are tightening belts, cutting back spending, and instituting mass layoffs — while continuing to pretend that this isn’t just a giant house of cards.
Manchester United 2-4 Cadiz: Reds test themselves in Spain ahead of post-World Cup return
Manchester United fell to a 4-2 defeat in a friendly with La Liga side Cádiz on Wednesday, despite coming back from two goals down to temporarily draw level at the Nuevo Mirandilla. It’s the first of two friendlies the Reds will play in Spain ahead of their return to action after the World Cup, and gave Erik ten Hag the chance to freshen up his squad.
Reports of Liverpool Selling a “Minority Stake” Grow Louder
The Liverpool ECHO is now reporting that Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) may seek a “strategic partner” in their search for new investment, instead of an outright sale. This follows similar reporting from last week. The Boston Globe, a newspaper that is owned by FSG boss...
Mercedes’ competitors might regret beating them, according to F1 team boss Toto Wolff
Formula One is filled with giant personalities. Of course, the bulk of those are found on the track, from Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen, and veteran Fernando Alonso, and the rest of the drivers on the circuit. But you can also find some titanic personalities on pit lane, such as Red Bull boss Christian Horner Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal at Haas F1.
Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.
Report Claims Qatari Group Not Interested In Purchasing Liverpool
The Qatari Royal Family is reported to not be interested in buying Liverpool despite credible buzz linking the emirate to the club only last week. Those reports had named separate Qatari and Saudi consortiums as interested in becoming one of the few collectives able to afford the likely £3+ billion it would cost to purchase the Merseysiders.
Who’s Left? Six Liverpool Stars Prepare for World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 edition of the World Cup, for all of it’s highs and lows and legitimate questions about human rights issues, is finally heading into it’s home stretch. The initial 32 teams have been worked down to eight and with that the quarterfinals begin on Friday—and our Liverpool squad has six players left to root for to advance to semis.
Liverpool Women vs. Leicester Women: Preview and Line-Up Predictions
Liverpool have a mighty eight points after their victory against West Ham last weekend. They are now up to ninth place. On Sunday, they’ll be taking on Leicester City, who are glued to the bottom of the table with zero points. A win could boost them up to solid...
Jurgen Klopp: “A Training Camp Always Has To Be Used for Togetherness”
The Liverpool squad members who are not involved in the World Cup are preparing for the return to competitive club football at a training camp in Dubai. And Jurgen Klopp has emphasized that the camp will foster “togetherness” for a squad that has not been at its best this season.
Roberto Firimino Contract Update
Bobby Firmino, every Liverpool fan’s favorite mad man, has seen his role get progressively smaller on the team. With Jürgen Klopp adding both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez to the roster, Firmino looked on his way out of the team in the summer. His contract is...
WATCH: Misa Rodríguez own goal ties at 1-1 for Chelsea against Real Madrid!
Somewhat of a lucky bounce for Guro Reiten in the penalty she suffered and then tried to convert, as her shot hits the post and then the back of Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez to tie the match at 1-1 for Chelsea against the Spaniards.
Quarterfinals and bust: Olivier Giroud wins it for France against England
France have reached the final four of the World Cup for the fourth time in the last seven editions, and will look to win it for the third time during that span as they take on Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday and then potentially the winners of Argentina vs. Croatia next weekend — the rematch of the 2018 final well on the cards!
Thursday December 8th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Morocco gave us the wholesome content we need after shocking Portugal
Morocco made history on Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever African team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals after shocking Portugal by a final score of 1-0. They advanced with the same recipe that worked throughout group play, as well ass in the round of...
New RB Leipzig director expects tough fight for Christopher Nkunku, rules out January move
Christopher Nkunku is supposedly all but set to join Chelsea in the near future, with a “secret medical” conducted back in the fall and a transfer commitment (“in excess” of €60m) and pre-contract reportedly already agreed. But if the new RB Leipzig sporting director has...
Does the story of Ross Stewart’s future seem familiar? It should, we’ve been down this road before
Sunderland’s star striker, Ross Stewart, is closing in on fitness, with fans hoping he’ll hit the ground running to help provide competition as well as extra firepower for the upcoming Christmas period. But while we can’t wait to have him back at his best, could that ultimately cost...
Manchester United eliminated from Conti Cup despite win over Everton
Manchester United Women are out of the Conti League Cup at the group stage after Wednesday’s results. The Reds beat Everton at Leigh Sports Village 4-2 after a rapid fire first half, but group leaders Aston Villa clinched their spot in the knockout round after their win over Sheffield United.
December 9th-11th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
