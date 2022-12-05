Jet Black, popularly known for being The Stranglers' drummer for decades, has passed away at the age of 84; did he suffer from a medical condition years prior to his death?. According to his representative, as reported by The Guardian, the musician spent his final years in North Wales to be close with his friends and family as he suffers from an undisclosed health issue, but he's been retired from the music industry since 2015 due to respiratory health issues.

