Did SZA Undergo Plastic Surgery? Singer Reveals Truth Through New Song

SZA seemingly responded to the plastic surgery rumors thrown at her for years. Apart from her songs, SZA's visuals also caught people's attention as the public assumed she underwent plastic surgeries to enhance her features. While she never talked about it directly, the 33-year-old crooner revealed the truth in her newly released sophomore LP.
R. Kelly 'Admits' to Crimes in New 'Prison' Album? Unofficial Release Shocks Fans

R. Kelly was found guilty of child sex abuse and is currently incarcerated, and apparently, he released a new album admitting to his crimes aptly entitled "I Admit"--but did he really?. According to Variety, Sony Music quickly cleared up the confusion on whether the rapper really released the said album.

