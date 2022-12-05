Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Did SZA Undergo Plastic Surgery? Singer Reveals Truth Through New Song
SZA seemingly responded to the plastic surgery rumors thrown at her for years. Apart from her songs, SZA's visuals also caught people's attention as the public assumed she underwent plastic surgeries to enhance her features. While she never talked about it directly, the 33-year-old crooner revealed the truth in her newly released sophomore LP.
