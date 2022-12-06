Batteries Plus Partners with Duracell & Toys For Tots to Leave ‘Positive’ Impression this Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
Related
'Tis The Season: Fraudsters ready to target holiday shoppers
The holiday season can be joyous, but can also be a time for fraud. The following is from Umpqua Bank. Tips on how to avoid popular scams As the holiday season swings into full gear, shoppers need to maintain their vigilance in guarding against fraud. While consumers navigate the tighter budgets this year due to...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Tod’s Teamed Up With Mr Porter for an Exclusive Batch of Shearling-Lined Winter Footwear
Mr Porter just dropped a batch of exclusive footwear that might just make your winter a little more bearable. The four new shoes, made in collaboration with Italian shoemaker Tod’s, launched on the luxury retailer’s website Friday. The stylish assortment includes an updated version of the classic Gommino moccasin by the Italian label and its Nuovo Gommino Sabat slip-on. You’ll also find the new Winter Gommino boot part of the lineup in lace-up and slip-on options for staying upright in snowy conditions. In total, the assortment offers 10 pairs of shoes that’ll help you do everything—except, possibly, run a marathon. The duo’s...
Comments / 0