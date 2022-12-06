Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes

For once they got it right. The leaders will be tried on international courts, the populace will be tried in the courts of public opinion. Russianphobia will and should last for decades.
Tell me you know your'e guilty of war crimes without telling me your'e guilty of war crimes. Pretty creative trying to threaten the populace of your own country for repricussions from a war that you yourselves started. The Russian people aren't guilty of anything but their Govt is.
not all of you just the ones that you know said that they were going to Nuke the entire planet if they didn't win and the ones who actually committed war crimes you know the soldiers and the people in charge of the soldiers and you spokesman who swore up and down that we're not doing that those will be the people that are charged with war crimes the average Russian citizen not so much
