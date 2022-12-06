Read full article on original website
CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
Chinese state-owned giant CNOOC has started production from the Enping joint development projects. CNOOC said that the jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters. The main production facilities of the project include...
This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
Despite major project delays, inflation, and supply chain issues, 2022 will have the highest FPS throughput capacity sanctioned since 2010. — Despite major project delays, inflation, and supply chain issues, 2022 will have the highest floating production system (FPS) throughput capacity sanctioned since 2010. As we enter the final...
The $2.1Bn Barcelona-Marseille Pipeline Now Hydrogen-Only
The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 Bn. — The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 billion.
Transocean Bags $1B+ In Contract Awards for 2 Drillships
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced $1.04 billion in contract awards for two ultra-deepwater drillships this week. The company revealed that the Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Orion had secured work offshore Brazil with a “national oil company”. Deepwater Corcovado was awarded a four-year deal, which Transocean outlined contributes an estimated $583 million in backlog. This deal is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, Transocean revealed.
Long-Duration Energy Storage Attracts $58B Investment Over 3 Years
Long-duration storage energy projects around the world have attracted more than $58Bn in commitments made by governments and companies since 2019. Long-duration storage energy (LDES) projects around the world have attracted more than $58 billion in commitments made by governments and companies since 2019. If all these projects went forward,...
Millions of Barrels of Oil Halted Near Turkey
A backlog of oil tankers at the Turkish straits continues to build up as negotiations failed to produce a solution to an insurance glitch caused by sanctions on Russian crude. Twenty six tankers holding more than 23 million barrels of oil from Kazakhstan were unable to pass the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as of Wednesday, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The waterways are vital chokepoints for the flow of crude and other commodities from the Black Sea. Kazakh authorities estimated a smaller backlog.
Santos Sul 3D Survey Pre-Funding Secured
TGS and PGS have secured the pre-funding for the Santos Sul Multi-client 3D project in the southwest Santos Basin offshore Brazil. Global energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, in partnership with PGS, has secured pre-funding for the Santos Sul Multi-client 3D project in the southwest Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The...
Schlumberger Completes ANS Reservoir Modelling for Pantheon
Schlumberger has completed the static and dynamic reservoir model of Pantheon's subsurface geological projects on the Alaskan North Slope. — Schlumberger, the oil service company, has completed a static and dynamic reservoir model of Pantheon’s four subsurface geological projects within the latter’s current acreage footprint. The modelling project encompass Alkaid, the Slope Fan System, the Shelf Margin Deltaic (SMD) and the Basin Floor Fan system.
Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at oil price trends, the drivers of price weakness, the start of European sanctions on Russian crude and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Activists Appealing Against UK Funding Mozambique LNG Project
The Court of Appeal will examine the UK government's decision to fund the Mozambique LNG project this week. — The Court of Appeal will examine the UK government's decision to fund the Mozambique LNG project this week. A legal challenge will be heard at the Court of Appeal today...
APPEA Calls For More Gas To Market Rather Than Restrictions
APPEA has urged the government to bring on new gas supply instead of taking measures that would curb investment. — The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) has voiced its concerns over potential restrictive measures that could damage future investment prospects in the oil and gas industry. Instead, APPEA urged the leaders at the National Cabinet meeting to focus on bringing on new gas supply and letting the market work.
Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
Petrofac Workers On Repsol, BP North Sea Assets Go On Strike
Offshore workers employed by Petrofac on assets operated by Repsol and BP in the North Sea have gone on strike over an ongoing dispute. — Hundreds of offshore workers employed by Petrofac and on assets operated by Repsol and BP in the North Sea have gone on strike over an ongoing pay and work conditions dispute.
Oil Posts Largest Weekly Loss Since April
Oil posted the biggest weekly loss since April as low liquidity fueled big price swings and as restarts for key pipelines alleviated supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate briefly fell below $71 a barrel to the lowest price in a year. The US benchmark — along with Brent crude — has given up all of its gains for the year and slumped 11% this week. Thin trading has exacerbated price fluctuations, with volatility rising again Friday on stronger-than-expected US inflation data.
Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
'Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through most of 2022, but this has changed in recent weeks'. — Speculative positioning in oil is currently as bearish as during the early weeks of the pandemic, according to Standard Chartered. “Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through...
EnerMech Buys Stork Australia And New Zealand
EnerMech has acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand for an undisclosed sum as part of its plan for diversification into new markets. — EnerMech has acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand for an undisclosed sum as part of its strategic plan to add scale to its global integrity management business and further its diversification into new markets.
Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
The winter chill is exposing Europe’s structural gas shortages, according to a new report from BofA Global Research. “Winter weather has ushered in seasonal heating demand; more than doubling European gas consumption versus the summer months,” analysts at BofA Global Research stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone.
North Sea Transition Authority Looking for Head of Decom
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is currently hiring for a head of decommissioning, based in Aberdeen. The full time, permanent role comes with a salary of GBP 118,830 ($144,779) and requires a “basic” level of security clearance, according to a job advertisement posted on the organization’s website. The closing date for applications is December 18, with interviews anticipated in January next year, the advertisement revealed.
Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, has announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. The Nahara-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 8,097 feet and encountered hydrocarbons in the Late Oligocene...
Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
