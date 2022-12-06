Read full article on original website
Eric Vaughn Bauman
Eric Vaughn Bauman left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 47. He was born February 4, 1975 in Salina, KS. Eric grew up in Niles, KS, until moving into Salina at the age of 10. Years later, he attended Salina High School South and Kansas Wesleyan University. Although he lived several years in Louisiana and Texas, Eric stayed near Salina most of his life.
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit, 37, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Reginald was born in Salina, Kansas on March 13, 1985, a son of Darlene (Benoit) Carter, and Reginald Price. Reggie owned The Detail Shop in Salina. Survivors include his mother, Darlene Carter (Murphy) of...
Larry Don Carlson
Larry Don Carlson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Larry was born in Gypsum, Kansas on November 14, 1938, a son of Elizabeth (Heller) and Melvin Carlson. He served in the United States Army. On September 25, 1965, Larry married JoAnn Henoch. Survivors include daughter, Mitzy...
Mark Allen Swenson
Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.
Lois Lee (Nienke) Holtz
On Tuesday, December 6, Lois Lee (Nienke) Holtz of Salina, Ks, a beloved mother and grandmother, left her home on earth to join her family in heaven. She was seventy-six. Lois was born in Ellsworth, Ks in 1946 to Hulda (Haase) and Ruldolph Nienke. She graduated from Black Wolf High School and then later graduated from Brown Mackie College with an accounting degree. Lois worked for many years at Gibson Department Store before going to the Saline County mailroom and tag office for the next 18 years. She retired in 2010.
Salina South alum Bo Maynes, four others, selected to KSHSAA Hall of Fame in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. – Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee’s request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
VIDEO: TubaChristmas Returns
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina this weekend, The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event Saturday at the Central Mall. According to KWU, Dr. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning at KWU....
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor, 84, of Salina, Kan., passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1938, in Patton, Pa., to John and Lillian Ruth (McMurray) Bender. Survivors include her children, Roger Naylor Jr. (Lisa), Michelle Compton (Mike), Brenda Herring (Steve), and Deb Marseline;...
Glen Jacobs
Glen Jacobs peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4th, 2022 in the presence of his beloved life Partner Kathy Blue. Glen was born December 7th, 1958 in La Crosse KS the son of Virgil and Eldora Jacobs. Glen is survived by his...
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
Finding Harmony in Kansas
Dr. Milt Allen has been all over the world to perform music – and to listen to the music nature plays in some of the planet’s most iconic places. The former Chair of the Kansas Wesleyan Music Department has climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, trekked to Machu Picchu in Peru and recently returned from his trip to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal.
Remember Me Tree, Candlelight Ceremony Honor Loved Ones
Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December. Anyone may place an angel...
Two Most Wanted Arrests
The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:. Austin Leroy Calp. Elektra Brooke Iford. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s...
Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual
Salina Central swept Salina South on the wrestling mats Thursday night. The boys took a tight win by a score of 40-36, while the girls handled things with a 42-6 victory. 100 – South’s M. Sutton by fall over H. James (1:04) 140 – Central’s K. Kingsbury by...
Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s)...
Athlete, Adventurer, Author to Speak at Chamber Event
Colin O’Brady, Athlete, Adventurer and Author, will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. According to the Chamber, Colin O’Brady is a 10-time world record breaking explorer and one of the world’s best endurance athletes. He isn’t your typical adventurer despite his unmatched athletic accomplishments including a world-first solo crossing of Antarctica, a world-first ocean row across Drake Passage (from South America to Antarctica), and summiting Mt. Everest twice.
