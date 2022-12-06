Roc Nation Partners With SL Green, Caesars Entertainment for Proposed Casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square

Read full article on original website
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
606 West 30th Street Tops Out Over Hudson Yards, Manhattan
At number 22 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in New York is 606 West 30th Street, a 42-story residential skyscraper along the border of Hudson Yards and West Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by Lalezarian Properties, the 545-foot-tall structure will yield 312,350 square feet with 192,780 square feet for residential space and 14,240 square feet of commercial space. The building is also known as Tower B in a two-skyscraper development along with the adjacent 601 West 29th Street from FXCollaborative and Douglaston Development. Hudson 37 LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Eleventh Avenue and West Street.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for 49-Story Skyscraper at 26-32 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
At number 23 on our year-end countdown of the tallest projects underway in New York is 26-32 Jackson Avenue, a 49-story residential skyscraper in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Albert Shirian of NY Lions Group, the 526-foot-tall structure will yield 384,043 square feet with 363 residential units and 19,923 square feet of commercial space. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Dutch Kills Street and an elevated roadway of the Queensboro Bridge to the northeast and Purves Street to the southwest.
New York YIMBY
Developers Complete Modernization and Amenities Project at 470 Park Avenue South in Midtown, Manhattan
SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have completed significant upgrades to 470 Park Avenue South, a 12-story commercial building in Midtown, Manhattan. Facing both 32nd and 33rd Streets, the structure offers approximately 300,000 square feet of office and retail space. Since acquiring the property in December 2018, SJP and PGIM...
New York YIMBY
Foundations Underway for 47-Story Skyscraper at 550 Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Number 24 on YIMBY’s countdown of the tallest projects underway in New York is 550 Tenth Avenue, a 47-story residential skyscraper in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Asset Management JV, the 520-foot-tall structure will span 430,000 square feet and yield 453 units, with 137 for moderate and middle incomes, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space, over 20,000 square feet of residential amenities, and 26,764 square feet of administrative office space for Covenant House. GO Covenant LLC is the owner and Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Tenth Avenue between West 40th and 41st Streets.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story parking garage into an eight-story school at 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located between Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue, the lot is steps from the 163rd Street subway station, serviced by the C train. Gary Spindler of Park-It Management is listed as the owner behind the applications. WHIN Music Community Charter School is reported to have signed a $43.9 million construction loan with Build NYC for the site.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at the New Hamilton Green Complex in White Plains
Construction at Hamilton Green, a four-building, 860-unit complex officially broke ground this week. Led by RXR and The Cappelli Organization, the complex replaces the demolished While Plains Mall property, formerly addressed as 200 Hamilton Avenue. In addition to 860 rental units, the Hamilton Green complex will have an underground parking...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1429 Longfellow Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 1429 Longfellow Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Located between Jennings Street and Freeman Street, the lot is four blocks from the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Moshe Katz of Quick Builders LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story mixed-used building at 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Wilson Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is near the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Sam Teitelbaum of NYC Top Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
