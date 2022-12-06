Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
606 West 30th Street Tops Out Over Hudson Yards, Manhattan
At number 22 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in New York is 606 West 30th Street, a 42-story residential skyscraper along the border of Hudson Yards and West Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by Lalezarian Properties, the 545-foot-tall structure will yield 312,350 square feet with 192,780 square feet for residential space and 14,240 square feet of commercial space. The building is also known as Tower B in a two-skyscraper development along with the adjacent 601 West 29th Street from FXCollaborative and Douglaston Development. Hudson 37 LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Eleventh Avenue and West Street.
New York YIMBY
Developers Complete Modernization and Amenities Project at 470 Park Avenue South in Midtown, Manhattan
SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have completed significant upgrades to 470 Park Avenue South, a 12-story commercial building in Midtown, Manhattan. Facing both 32nd and 33rd Streets, the structure offers approximately 300,000 square feet of office and retail space. Since acquiring the property in December 2018, SJP and PGIM...
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at the New Hamilton Green Complex in White Plains
Construction at Hamilton Green, a four-building, 860-unit complex officially broke ground this week. Led by RXR and The Cappelli Organization, the complex replaces the demolished While Plains Mall property, formerly addressed as 200 Hamilton Avenue. In addition to 860 rental units, the Hamilton Green complex will have an underground parking...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story parking garage into an eight-story school at 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located between Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue, the lot is steps from the 163rd Street subway station, serviced by the C train. Gary Spindler of Park-It Management is listed as the owner behind the applications. WHIN Music Community Charter School is reported to have signed a $43.9 million construction loan with Build NYC for the site.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 87-46 52nd Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens
Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 87-46 52nd Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens. Located between 90th Street and Justice Avenue, the lot is near the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station, serviced by the E, M, and R trains. Ji Wen Ma of Si Nan Yuan LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story mixed-used building at 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Wilson Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is near the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Sam Teitelbaum of NYC Top Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 672 Union Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 672 Union Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx. Located between East 152nd Street and East 155th Street, the lot is the blocks from the Jackson Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Abraham Biller under the 494 Jackson LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
