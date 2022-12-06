ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer

For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row

The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
OMAHA, NE
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis rips Timothy Bradley’s ability after Hall of Fame nod

Gervonta Davis released a five-word blast at Timothy Bradley being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. “Tank” was unhappy with Bradley’s inclusion in the Class of 2023 and made his feelings known with a social media blast. Gervonta Davis rips Timothy Bradley. Davis said: “Tim was...
worldboxingnews.net

Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘totally disrespected’ before, Andy Ruiz Jr a safe bet

Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in a long-planned Pay Per View next year is a safer option for the American than anything else. As World Boxing News reported in a world exclusive, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, wanted to re-open talks with Anthony Joshua. We all know how that...
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
worldboxingnews.net

‘Small’ Oleksandr Usyk is the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman

Oleksandr Usyk continually gets called “small” for the heavyweight division despite being the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman during his first run. The Ukrainian recently traveled to London and picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022. He is now a fully-fledged top-division campaigner.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez will end Caleb Plant’s career says Jose Sr

By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that his son David Benavidez will end Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant’s career when they fight in early March in their WBC super middleweight title eliminator bout in Las Vegas. Jose Sr is super excited about his son, former two-time WBC 168-lb...
worldboxingnews.net

How Boxing Affects Your Life

Boxing is an activity that offers multiple physical and emotional benefits. Additionally, it is one of the most addicting sports. It combines cardiovascular activity with exercises that increase strength and physical endurance. Due to its advantages, the idea that boxing is an aggressive and violent sport is changing. Aside from...
The Ring Magazine

Fight Night Program – Week of December 8-14

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

