Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
ETH key addresses intensify accumulation, weak hands continue to sell at a loss
Key sharks and whales have grown their ETH holdings in the last month. Even after a price decline, ETH sees fewer sell-offs. Despite the continued decline in Ethereum’s [ETH] price due to the collapse of FTX, sharks, and whales (holders of 100 to one million ETH tokens) on the network exhibit no signs of slowing down accumulation, data from Santiment showed.
ambcrypto.com
Solana hovers near $14 but here’s why a foray toward $15 might not be bullish
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The former bullish order block in the $15 vicinity has prevented Solana bulls from progressing. Declining open interest meant futures traders do not anticipate a rally. Since mid-November,...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano wallets move northwards, but what does it mean for ADA in short term?
The number of Cardano wallets increased along with rising development activity. TVL witnessed a spike while Cardano’s NFT market took a hit. The number of Cardano [ADA] wallets has increased by 133,00 over the last month. This spike suggested that there was an increasing demand for ADA in the short term.
ambcrypto.com
Going short on Ethereum Classic [ETC]? You can benefit from these levels
ETC formed a symmetrical triangle chart pattern and was in a bearish market structure. A convincing breakout to the downside could find new support at $14.27. A bullish breakout and intraday close above $20.28 would disprove this prediction. Ethereum Classic [ETC] was in a rally before the market crash in...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Ethereum [ETH] derivatives demand behavior ahead of 2023
Does ETH’s current derivatives demand match the spot market outcome?. Assessing the level of leverage, whale activity, and liquidations in the market. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the ETH supply last active in the last one to four weeks has increased to a monthly high. This is a refreshing take from the relative inactivity we have observed in the first half of this week.
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why LUNA could fail to pursue investors despite these ‘Terra’fic updates
A new on-chain proposal also went available for voting recently, named Knowhere/Soil Protocol Grant Proposal. Terra [LUNA]’s alpa package for TerraDart was ready to be used and this was stated by TheArchitect123 via Twitter. According to the tweet, the new alpha package for TerraDart was ready. This package could be used to communicate with LUNC Blockchain in Flutter or Dart environments.
ambcrypto.com
FTT traders stand in a high-risk zone amid SBF’s plans to relaunch token
FTT raced to double-digits uptick after SBF endorsed trader’s recovery plan opinion. On-chain profit and loss remained in the same region. FTX Token [FTT] recorded a 30.39% increase in less than 24 hours after embattled founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) consented to a recovery plan. His agreement was in response to a proposal by CNBC’s crypto trader, Ran Neuner.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto.com releases proof-of-reserve data; here’s where BTC, ETH reserves stand
Crypto.com released proof-of-reserves data on 9 December. Following the FTX debacle, most exchanges have had to reveal their proof-of-reserve exchanges. Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com released its Proof-of-Reserves data on 9 December. The global audit, tax, and advisory firm, Mazars Group, conducted the report. It demonstrated that it had sufficient crypto assets to back its customer liabilities.
ambcrypto.com
Betting on AVAX’s short-term bullish MACD crossover? Read this first
It faced key resistance at the 38.2% Fib level ($13.506387) and could see a decline to $13.4181897. A decline in positive sentiment and development activity could undermine the bulls’ upside momentum. At press time, Avalanche [AVAX] was trading at $13.4713635 and appeared to be on the verge of breaking...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink community allotment staking pool gets filled within 48 hours of opening
Chainlink announced the launch of its staking pool and earmarked 22.5 million LINK for a community allotment. The total staked LINK tokens would represent 5% of the current circulating supply and 2.5% of the total supply. Chainlink, a platform-agnostic oracle network, introduced its LINK staking functionality in stages between 6...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin whales show accumulation restraint: What does it mean for BTC?
Exchange supply hits four-year low as stablecoin data revealed possible preparedness to accumulate. Bitcoin [BTC] whales’ holding and spending behavior were locked on opposite sides, data from CryptoQuant revealed. According to the comprehensive crypto trading data provider, whales were actively occupied with selling. Interestingly, the action dated back to...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC’s journey to $119, is it even possible?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since May 2022, LUNC has been at the heart of the crypto market’s problems. It is once again among the worst-hit coins in the year’s second crypto crash.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation rallies, but is there a chance of a price surge?
As per an analyst, BTC’s price might fall further. In the current cycle, BTC buy volume momentum has continued on a downtrend. An assessment of Bitcoin’s [BTC] buy volume momentum revealed that a further fall in the leading coin’s price was imminent, according to CryptoQuant analyst Ghoddusifar.
ambcrypto.com
Now known as MultiverseX, here is what Elrond Network has been up to
Elron rebranded as a metaverse-focused project and changed its name to MultiverseX. Its DEX, Maiar, also initiated its transition into xExchange. Formerly referred to as Elrond [EGLD], the month so far has been marked by a series of significant ecosystem updates for MultiverseX. Early last month, the company announced its...
ambcrypto.com
What Cardano’s [ADA] long-term investors can expect in 2023?
Cardano recently concluded its Cardano Summit 2022. Considering the metrics and planned updates, the next year might be better for Cardano. Cardano’s [ADA] recent performance did not please its investors, its price action was quite sluggish in the previous week. As per CoinMarketCap, ADA registered negative weekly gains and, at the time of writing, it was trading at $0.3108 with a market capitalization of more than $10.7 billion.
ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you sell SFM to stay risk-free?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon’s price has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. In recent trading sessions, it has followed the general trend of the industry.
ambcrypto.com
LINK: Looking into the details of Chainlink staking v0.1 early access launch
Chainlink witnessed massive volatility after the launch of its staking protocol. Interest in staking gradually declined as selling pressure took over. Chainlink witnessed quite a lot of volatility in its price range of $9.35 to $5.59. This occurred due to the launch of staking on Chainlink. However, according to Santiment, the interest in staking eventually declined after half the community pool for staking LINK had been filled.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Merge approaches its 3-month anniversary, and metrics look quite…
The aftereffect of Ethereum’s merge failed to yield a substantial effect on the ETH price. The funding rate flatlined as traders offered no push for increased volume. As the 15 September Ethereum [ETH] Merge approaches its three-month anniversary, traders still remain in hysteria over the impact the event has had.
ambcrypto.com
OpenSea integrates BNB Chain, but will BNB holders benefit?
BNB Chain saw an increase in NFT trading volume, and unique active wallets (UAW) OpenSea also recorded an increase in trading volume and transactions after the partnership. OpenSea, the world’s largest marketplace for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has integrated BNB Chain. Thus, providing immense market exposure to the already vibrant NFT ecosystem on the chain. While NFT creators and users will benefit more from the BNB Chain platform, can BNB holders benefit from the partnership?
ambcrypto.com
Aave seeks community ‘go-ahead’ to list Lido’s wstETH on its liquidity pool
Aave has published a proposal to list wsETH on its V3 deployment on Optimism. Its stETH Reserve on Aave V2 has been successful so far. Leading cryptocurrency protocol Aave [AAVE] recently introduced a new proposal detailing the addition of Lido’s wrapped stETH, wstETH, to its V3 deployment on layer 2 network (L2) Optimism.
Comments / 0