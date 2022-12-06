Cardano recently concluded its Cardano Summit 2022. Considering the metrics and planned updates, the next year might be better for Cardano. Cardano’s [ADA] recent performance did not please its investors, its price action was quite sluggish in the previous week. As per CoinMarketCap, ADA registered negative weekly gains and, at the time of writing, it was trading at $0.3108 with a market capitalization of more than $10.7 billion.

2 DAYS AGO