ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A47sj_0jZ0ryJj00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump's supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.

To recognize the hundreds of officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the medals will be placed in four locations — at U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said when he signed the legislation last year that a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian museum "so all visitors can understand what happened that day."

The ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda comes as Democrats, just weeks away from losing their House majority, race to finish a nearly 18-month investigation of the insurrection. Democrats and two Republicans conducting the probe have vowed to uncover the details of the attack, which came as Trump tried to overturn his election defeat and encouraged his supporters to "fight like hell" in a rally just before the congressional certification.

Awarding the medals will be among House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's last ceremonial acts as she prepares to step down from leadership. When the bill passed the House more than a year ago, she said the law enforcement officers from across the city defended the Capitol because they were "the type of Americans who heard the call to serve and answered it, putting country above self."

"They enabled us to return to the Capitol," and certify Biden's presidency, she said then, "to that podium that night to show the world that our democracy had prevailed and that it had succeeded because of them."

Dozens of the officers who fought off the rioters sustained serious injuries. As the mob of Trump's supporters pushed past them and into the Capitol, police were beaten with American flags and their own guns, dragged down stairs, sprayed with chemicals and trampled and crushed by the crowd. Officers suffered physical wounds, including brain injuries and other lifelong effects, and many struggled to work afterward because they were so traumatized.

Four officers who testified at a House hearing last year spoke openly about the lasting mental and physical scars, and some detailed near-death experiences.

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges described foaming at the mouth, bleeding and screaming as the rioters tried to gouge out his eye and crush him between two heavy doors. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who rushed to the scene, said he was "grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country." Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said a large group of people shouted the N-word at him as he was trying to keep them from breaching the House chamber.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after one of the rioters sprayed him with a chemical. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

Several months after the attack, in August 2021, the Metropolitan Police announced that two more of their officers who had responded to the insurrection had died by suicide. The circumstances that led to their deaths were unknown.

The June 2021 House vote to award the medals won widespread support from both parties. But 21 House Republicans voted against it — lawmakers who had downplayed the violence and stayed loyal to Trump. The Senate passed the legislation by voice vote, with no Republican objections.

Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will attend the ceremony and award the medals. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee are also expected to attend.

The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow, has been handed out by the legislative branch since 1776. Previous recipients include George Washington, Sir Winston Churchill, Bob Hope and Robert Frost. In recent years, Congress has awarded the medals to former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease, and biker Greg LeMond.

Signing the bill at the White House last year, Biden said the officers' heroism cannot be forgotten.

The insurrection was a "violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people," and Americans have to understand what happened, he said. "The honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it."

Comments / 6

Related
TheDailyBeast

Dems Scramble to Find Their Foil for GOP’s Big Biden Probes

When Republicans take control of the U.S. House a month from now, they’ve promised to kick off investigations into everything from Hunter Biden’s laptop and the FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago to many planks of the Biden administration’s so-called “woke ideology.”It’s deja vu all over again for many House Democrats. From 2011 to 2016, they were in the minority, defending a different Democratic president—and then a Democratic presidential nominee—from a veritable kitchen sink of GOP probes, from Benghazi to the Fast and Furious operation tracking guns to Mexican cartels.With Republicans like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) aiming to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Philly

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Washington — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she's registered as an independent but doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities, said she was "declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.""I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Brittney Griner lands in Texas, takes first steps in U.S.

(CNN) -- Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, has safely returned to the US after being released from custody in a prisoner exchange, according to a CNN crew on the ground.A person who appeared to be Griner stepped off the plane shortly after 5:30 a.m. ET Friday at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, according to the CNN crew.Her release was secured after a prisoner swap between the US and Russia that involved international arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was arrested in 2008 in Thailand and extradited to the US in 2010.LIVE UPDATES: BRITTNEY...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Philly

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber.Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an injunction, naming the Department of State, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and the Allegheny County Elections Board as defendants.Cutler's filing came days after his Democratic counterpart as floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, claimed the mantle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy