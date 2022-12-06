Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 9th District [VIDEO]
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 5:15 am, an unknown white or Hispanic male gained entry to Luigi’s Pizza Fresca located at 2401 Fairmount Ave through the front door. Once inside the suspect took $200 from the cash register then fled in an unknown direction. Suspect Description: White or...
Police: Man shot, killed outside school in Port Richmond
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a school in Port Richmond.
Philadelphia church burglary suspect caught on camera
Philadelphia police want to know if you recognize this church burglar.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Marta Macdougall – From the 6th District
The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marta Macdougall. Marta was last seen on December 8, 2022, at 7:40 AM on the 3xx S 5th St. Marta is 78 years old, 5’2″, 85 lbs., gray and brown hair, brown eyes and was last...
Man dead after shooting in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
A man is dead after a number of shots were fired in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
Man dies after being shot 6 times in Francisville
Philadelphia police say the male victim was shot six times across his body.
State police search for suspect connected to Media, other shootings as well as robbery, carjacking
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
'I was blessed': Man narrowly misses being shot during carjacking in North Philadelphia
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Police searching for suspect who ran over man outside Philadelphia gentlemen's club
When the suspect returned to his vehicle around 2 a.m., police say there was an altercation with a 33-year-old man.
