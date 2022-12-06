MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...

MEDIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO