ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individuals, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 37-year-old male, that occurred on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at about 8:00 PM in the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

On December 4, 2022, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear bumper and taillight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 9th District [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 5:15 am, an unknown white or Hispanic male gained entry to Luigi’s Pizza Fresca located at 2401 Fairmount Ave through the front door. Once inside the suspect took $200 from the cash register then fled in an unknown direction. Suspect Description: White or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Marta Macdougall – From the 6th District

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marta Macdougall. Marta was last seen on December 8, 2022, at 7:40 AM on the 3xx S 5th St. Marta is 78 years old, 5’2″, 85 lbs., gray and brown hair, brown eyes and was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing male Sar’ron Williams. He was last seen on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., on the 4915 Olive St. Sar’ron is thin built, height and weight not given, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND

(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
TOWNSEND, DE
CBS Philly

State police search for suspect connected to Media, other shootings as well as robbery, carjacking

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...
MEDIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy