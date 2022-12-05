ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bay Village, FL

thewestsidegazette.com

Stop being fooled by the Okey Doke

At this critical moment, I am one thought away from recommending that the State comes in and does a total overhaul of Broward County Public Schools. The corruption runs so deep that former Board members are serving as de facto members and continuing to push their agendas with the newly elected Board.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ex-School Board member Donna Korn cleared in ethics probe related to beach house stay

Former Broward School Board member Donna Korn and district administrator Shawn Cerra have been cleared in an ethics probe related to their weekend stays at a vendor’s beach house. Both stayed multiple times at the Marco Island home of Chuck Puleri, the Broward Herff Jones distributor who for years was the exclusive vendor of caps and gowns for Broward schools. A series of South Florida Sun ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division

Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Cuban privilege? FIU faces backlash over hosting author of new book

MIAMI - Florida International University is facing backlash for promoting the discussion of a new book that explores Cuban advantages in U.S. immigration law. A recently elected Miami-Dade commissioner is saying that the book is "anti-Cuban" and promotes hate. CBS4's Ivan Taylor spoke to the commissioner and reached out to the author of the book. FIU is reiterating they are not promoting the book called, "Cuban Privilege: The making of immigrant inequality in America," but their hosting the author is prompting controversy."I think the Cuban Research Institute should not be hosting an event of this sort," said Commissioner Kevin Moreno, who is not...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

8 Canes I hope stay with the program

Welcome to the new world of college football. On Monday, the college football transfer portal opened, and thousands of players are now available to any program around the country. Miami is no stranger to that trend; in fact, the Canes are one of the top programs as far as players leaving...
MIAMI, FL
shelterforce.org

How Organizers Won a Tenants Bill of Rights in Miami-Dade County

High and rising rents were already problems in Miami-Dade County before the pandemic began in early 2020. Residents who live in the Florida county have suffered from a severe affordable housing crisis, and a large percentage of renter households there—about 65 percent—are cost burdened, meaning they pay over 30 percent of their income on rent.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Divisions appear in Miami-Dade Commission leadership vote

Chair Oliver Gilbert III's penchant as a consensus-maker reached its limits Tuesday. Miami-Dade Commissioners were in full agreement Tuesday when they selected interim Chair Oliver Gilbert III to keep his post permanently through late 2024. They weren’t as united in electing their new Vice Chair, Anthony Rodriguez, revealing potential alliances and rivalries that could impact future votes from the dais.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade County Providing Condo Owners Assistance for Special Assessments

Miami-Dade County is offering some condo owners loans up to $50,000 to cover costs associated with special assessments. “A loan up to $50,000, with zero percent interest,” said Ignacio Ortiz Petit, Senior executive assistant to the executive director of Miami-Dade Public Housing. “This is a program that we have done in conjunction with our mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, the board of county commissioners to help people.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
miamitimesonline.com

FHSAA state championship playoffs near the end

The final Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round is nigh as we head toward the end of a thrilling 2022 season at Traz Powell Stadium. The state semifinals round took place at “The Mecca” and game play did not disappoint. The top-rated Miami Central Rockets defeated the Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) 39-21.
MIAMI, FL

