Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
thewestsidegazette.com
Stop being fooled by the Okey Doke
At this critical moment, I am one thought away from recommending that the State comes in and does a total overhaul of Broward County Public Schools. The corruption runs so deep that former Board members are serving as de facto members and continuing to push their agendas with the newly elected Board.
Ex-School Board member Donna Korn cleared in ethics probe related to beach house stay
Former Broward School Board member Donna Korn and district administrator Shawn Cerra have been cleared in an ethics probe related to their weekend stays at a vendor’s beach house. Both stayed multiple times at the Marco Island home of Chuck Puleri, the Broward Herff Jones distributor who for years was the exclusive vendor of caps and gowns for Broward schools. A series of South Florida Sun ...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
Staff report aims to clear the air on CRA and city eminent domain actions; Perkins has doubts
Pompano Beach – Mayor Rex Hardin, chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), has shared results of a review of the state’s eminent domain laws, which give governments the power to forcibly purchase land from private owners. Hardin requested the search at the Sept. 20 CRA meeting. The...
Cuban privilege? FIU faces backlash over hosting author of new book
MIAMI - Florida International University is facing backlash for promoting the discussion of a new book that explores Cuban advantages in U.S. immigration law. A recently elected Miami-Dade commissioner is saying that the book is "anti-Cuban" and promotes hate. CBS4's Ivan Taylor spoke to the commissioner and reached out to the author of the book. FIU is reiterating they are not promoting the book called, "Cuban Privilege: The making of immigrant inequality in America," but their hosting the author is prompting controversy."I think the Cuban Research Institute should not be hosting an event of this sort," said Commissioner Kevin Moreno, who is not...
floridapolitics.com
Winner of Sunny Isles Beach Mayor runoff could change as rejected ballots are cured
Just 26 votes separate the two candidates. Sixty mail-in ballots remain uncounted. A heated race for Sunny Isles Beach Mayor has reached a tentative conclusion as challenger Larisa Svechin received just over two dozen more votes than incumbent Dana Goldman. But that result still pends certification and could swing the...
The Maiz Project Opens at Time Out Market Miami
The Maiz Project is a traditional Venezuelan arepa concept
stateoftheu.com
8 Canes I hope stay with the program
Welcome to the new world of college football. On Monday, the college football transfer portal opened, and thousands of players are now available to any program around the country. Miami is no stranger to that trend; in fact, the Canes are one of the top programs as far as players leaving...
Miami New Times
Chef Ryan Ratino of Two Michelin-Starred Jont in Washington, D.C., Will Open Fort Lauderdale Restaurant
Ohio-bred chef Ryan Ratino is bringing a fresh take to South Florida. Renowned for his Washington, D.C., establishments, the two Michelin-starred Jont and one Michelin-starred Bresca, Ratino will open a new restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale in 2023. The restaurant – whose name and full...
shelterforce.org
How Organizers Won a Tenants Bill of Rights in Miami-Dade County
High and rising rents were already problems in Miami-Dade County before the pandemic began in early 2020. Residents who live in the Florida county have suffered from a severe affordable housing crisis, and a large percentage of renter households there—about 65 percent—are cost burdened, meaning they pay over 30 percent of their income on rent.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
floridapolitics.com
Divisions appear in Miami-Dade Commission leadership vote
Chair Oliver Gilbert III's penchant as a consensus-maker reached its limits Tuesday. Miami-Dade Commissioners were in full agreement Tuesday when they selected interim Chair Oliver Gilbert III to keep his post permanently through late 2024. They weren’t as united in electing their new Vice Chair, Anthony Rodriguez, revealing potential alliances and rivalries that could impact future votes from the dais.
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade County Providing Condo Owners Assistance for Special Assessments
Miami-Dade County is offering some condo owners loans up to $50,000 to cover costs associated with special assessments. “A loan up to $50,000, with zero percent interest,” said Ignacio Ortiz Petit, Senior executive assistant to the executive director of Miami-Dade Public Housing. “This is a program that we have done in conjunction with our mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, the board of county commissioners to help people.”
wlrn.org
After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs
Aging buildings across Miami appear to be increasingly targeted by demolition orders - among these are some of the last bastions of affordable housing. Some compare the new demolition policy to a totalitarian government, while others also point out the city's coffers could stand to benefit from it. WLRN's Daniel Rivero investigates.
wlrn.org
Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in December
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic, is offering immunizations and vaccines for students at schools across the district throughout the month of December. Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for kindergarten and seventh-grade Florida students completing all...
Fisher appointed Broward County mayor, vows to concentrate on “the three C’s”
Pompano Beach’s longtime former mayor Lamar Fisher was voted in by his peers on the Broward County Commission, Nov. 30, to serve as mayor. Fisher’s term runs until November of 2023. He said he plans to visit all 31 cities that make up Broward County, “to hopefully demonstrate...
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
miamitimesonline.com
FHSAA state championship playoffs near the end
The final Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round is nigh as we head toward the end of a thrilling 2022 season at Traz Powell Stadium. The state semifinals round took place at “The Mecca” and game play did not disappoint. The top-rated Miami Central Rockets defeated the Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) 39-21.
Comments / 0