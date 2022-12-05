Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade County Providing Condo Owners Assistance for Special Assessments
Miami-Dade County is offering some condo owners loans up to $50,000 to cover costs associated with special assessments. “A loan up to $50,000, with zero percent interest,” said Ignacio Ortiz Petit, Senior executive assistant to the executive director of Miami-Dade Public Housing. “This is a program that we have done in conjunction with our mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, the board of county commissioners to help people.”
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
fortlauderdale.gov
Now Open: Bayview Drive Between NE 35 Drive & NE 40 Street
Update (Wednesday, December 7 at 8:28 a.m.) Bayview Drive is now open. Update (Wednesday, December 7 at 4:20 a.m.) The repair has been completed. Water service was restored just after midnight. Bayview Drive is expected to reopen early this morning as soon as maintenance of traffic devices are picked up. NE 37 Drive will remain open to residents only until asphalt restorations can be completed.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
WSVN-TV
Collection or ‘junkyard’?: Neighbors fume over property packed with old cars
(WSVN) - From the air, this Southwest Dade neighborhood looks pretty typical. That is, until you take a closer look at the backyard of this home where instead of a pool, there is a parking lot. Gus: “It’s a junkyard in the middle of a residential– nice residential neighborhood.”...
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
WSVN-TV
Enjoy the 51st Winterfest Boat Parade fron AC Hotel in Fort Lauderdale or Shooters Waterfront for best views
Winter in South Florida means trading in snow for sand, and Santa Claus rocking some red swim trunks. But what really kicks off the holiday season is the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. Of course the most important part, is making sure you get the best views, and we know just the places to make sure you won’t miss a single light.
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Beach hotel
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation in a Miami Beach hotel is underway. Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning. The incident appeared to have happened around 10 p.m., Tuesday. Two crime scene vans were also...
I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure
Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
WSVN-TV
$541,000 Fine for Code Violation
(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Massive fire erupts at Florida scrap yard
Crews are in the process of battling a massive fire at a junkyard in Hialeah, Florida Tuesday afternoon.
shelterforce.org
How Organizers Won a Tenants Bill of Rights in Miami-Dade County
High and rising rents were already problems in Miami-Dade County before the pandemic began in early 2020. Residents who live in the Florida county have suffered from a severe affordable housing crisis, and a large percentage of renter households there—about 65 percent—are cost burdened, meaning they pay over 30 percent of their income on rent.
Comments / 0