Salt Lake City, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Light snow today; Stronger storm this weekend

A fast-moving storm will brush by Northern Utah today. 3-6 inches are possible in the mountains north of Interstate 80 and could create winter driving conditions in Logan and Sardine Canyons. Up to an inch is possible in the valleys north of Salt Lake County, although lighter amounts are more likely. Most snow tapers off before this evening.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Between storms today; More snow tomorrow

Some of you have to shovel some snow this morning!. The storm has moved out, and as high pressure briefly builds in behind it, we're going to dry out today. The next storm will quickly move across Northern Utah tomorrow and bring a chance of light snow. A stronger storm...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Roger Marsh

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

1,500 gallons of oil spilled on I-15 in multi-car pileup

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4...
DRAPER, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

UPDATE: Child in Midvale AMBER Alert found; suspect outstanding

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night after police say a child was abducted following a domestic violence stabbing in Salt Lake County. According to the alert, the child was abducted in Midvale by someone who is not a family member. The suspect was...
MIDVALE, UT

