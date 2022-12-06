A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.

Read full article on original website
Karen Powers
3d ago
Another loser. The judge needs to throw the book at him for wasting the court’s time and make him do some community service as he seems to have too much time on his hands.
Reply
6
Daniel Shinault
4d ago
he got $150,000. he is still out panhandling? must make better than using that money to get transportation and a tax paying job.
Reply(1)
6
Angel D Alexander
2d ago
I’m in the wrong field. I should quit my job and just find a highway to go beg on in pursuit of a 150k come up and I didn’t have clock in at work and not pay income taxes on my wages.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Related
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
KMOV
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Two crews of three men are responsible for closing off at least 4,000 of St. Louis City’s vacant and most dangerous properties. “First thing we have to do is check for safety. Make sure there’s no structural bricks falling. Make sure the front porch isn’t caving in,” says Board Up Section crew member Trevon Finney.
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
6 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis crimes since Friday
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Why St. Louis aldermen won't likely serve full federal corruption sentences
ST. LOUIS — Judge Stephen Clark wanted to send a message. So, he gave three former St. Louis aldermen indicted on public corruption charges prison terms just one month shy of the maximum federal guidelines would allow. For former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, that was 45 months.
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
KMOV
City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
FOX2now.com
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted 48-year-old man at a Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, he pulled out a weapon and advanced toward them. One detective then fired. Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged …. Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted...
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
KOMU
Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes. Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and...
'An inadvertent nondisclosure': St. Louis Circuit Attorney responds to allegation of withholding evidence in Lamar Johnson case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason will not sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for failing to disclose evidence in the Lamar Johnson case to the Missouri Attorney General. But that evidence can be allowed into a hearing to decide whether to overturn...
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
advantagenews.com
Police shoot wanted man dead near Dave & Buster's
An officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County took the life of a man wanted for crimes in several jurisdictions. It happened outside Dave and Busters restaurant in Maryland Heights. County police say it was a Maryland Heights officer who fired the shot that killed the 48-year-old. The...
KMOV
Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
Comments / 25