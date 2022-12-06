ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Peres, MO

A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.

By Erin Heffernan St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago
Comments / 25

Karen Powers
3d ago

Another loser. The judge needs to throw the book at him for wasting the court’s time and make him do some community service as he seems to have too much time on his hands.

Reply
6
Daniel Shinault
4d ago

he got $150,000. he is still out panhandling? must make better than using that money to get transportation and a tax paying job.

Reply(1)
6
Angel D Alexander
2d ago

I’m in the wrong field. I should quit my job and just find a highway to go beg on in pursuit of a 150k come up and I didn’t have clock in at work and not pay income taxes on my wages.

Reply
2
 

5 On Your Side

Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Z1079

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes. Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Police shoot wanted man dead near Dave & Buster's

An officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County took the life of a man wanted for crimes in several jurisdictions. It happened outside Dave and Busters restaurant in Maryland Heights. County police say it was a Maryland Heights officer who fired the shot that killed the 48-year-old. The...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

