Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Why Apple Stock Eked Out a Market Beat Today
There wasn't much new or exciting reported with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Friday, save for a fresh development in the legal sphere. Apple enthusiasts tend to get excited about the stock when the company announces a flashy new product or some positivefinancial news not so much when the latest is about the law.
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?
Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) stock have been crushed in the last few months as investors bail on work-from-home stocks, but the company may be in better shape than investors think. Fiverr is still a critical part of the freelance market, and its margins are incredible. Travis Hoium thinks the lower valuation makes this a compelling investment.
Why Is Omega Healthcare's Dividend So High?
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) has a huge yield of more than 9%. That's generous by just about any standard. It is large on both an absolute level and relative to the broader market (the S&P 500 index has a roughly 1.6% yield) and the average real estate company (3.7%, using Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF as a proxy). Omega's yield is so disproportionately high for two important reasons.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this world's biggest maker of health care products have returned +1.6%...
Why Is Inter Parfums (IPAR) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Inter Parfums (IPAR). Shares have added about 18.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Inter Parfums due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EPAM
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Epam Systems, is now the #4 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week
An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
Why Johnson Outdoors Stock Was Jumping Today
Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) were surging today after the outdoor recreation company posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 18.9%. So what. Johnson, which is best known for making fishing equipment, boats, and watercraft under brand names like Old Town,...
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 26.8% Higher - Weekly Wrap
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (VVNT) shares closed this week 26.8% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 21.6% year-to-date, up 10.2% over the past 12 months, and up 21.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Climbed 29.9% in November
The days grew shorter throughout November, but shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) remained a bright spot for investors throughout the month. While the S&P 500 shot 5.4% higher, SolarEdge's stock roared 29.9% higher, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's report of a record-breaking third...
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) shares closed today at 1.7% above its 52 week low of $7.07, giving the company a market cap of $4B. The stock is currently down 47.8% year-to-date, down 45.6% over the past 12 months, and down 17.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
SOXS: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X SHARES (Symbol: SOXS) where we have detected an approximate $188.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 19.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 28,023,440 to 33,373,440). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXS, versus its 200 day moving average:
Interesting AXP Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXP options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Shares of Webster Financial, Triumph Financial, and Stellar Bancorp Are Falling This Week
Shares of several bank stocks are falling this week, along with the broader market, concerns over a recession, and investor concerns about compressing bank margins. For the week, shares of the regional bank Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) traded nearly 12% lower as of 1:02 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
The Cooper Companies (COO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11%. A...
Why Is Rogers Communication (RCI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rogers Communication (RCI). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rogers Communication due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, ROG, BX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 89,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
Zacks.com featured highlights Pinduoduo, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Schlumberger
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Pinduoduo PDD, Tecnoglass TGLS, Hudson Technologies HDSN and Schlumberger SLB. 4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio. It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making...
