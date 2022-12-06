Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
papermag.com
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You'
It was a secret blessing that Caroline Polachek's solo career truly began to take off right before the pandemic. Her lush, comforting vocals and tales of love and longing on her incredible 2019 debut, Pang, served as the perfect soundtrack to a confusing time, and the isolation heightened her intention of fostering intimacy.
Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels
Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Camila Cabello Goes Grunge in 6-Inch Block Heels, Leather Bralette & Dramatic Ruffled Skirt for ‘The Voice’ Top 10 Selection Round
Camila Cabello went for a bold silhouette during a new elimination episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The judge returned to coach her team in the singing competition, which aired yesterday. The former Fifth Harmony member resembled a multi-tiered confection, her outfit paired alongside glossy black platform boots. Cabello’s ensemble consisted of a black mesh see-through shirt that was layered underneath a black leather halter-style bra top for extra coverage. For a statement-making addition, the “She Loves Control” singer stepped into a light blue maxi skirt that had the star almost completely covered in gathered voluminous ruffles. The high-waisted item mimicked the look...
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
I Love an Excuse to Shop—16 Fashion Items Perfect for My Holiday Outfit Needs
Is your December just as jam-packed as mine? I've been invited to events that run the gamut from casual to black-tie, and frankly, I'm having a hard time keeping up. After some failed attempts at curating outfits on Black Friday, my search continues on, which is why I turned to Verishop. Between the site's layerable knits, lug-sole booties, and formal dresses, it's got every stylish option all in one place. Keep scrolling to shop these winter wardrobe necessities from the on-trend brands Crescent, Dress the Population, and Journee Collection. I've already got a few of these items ready to go in my cart, and I suggest you follow suit.
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat,...
Hypebae
Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line
Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Isla Fisher, 46, looks half her age as she sparkles in a glittery frock while cuddling up to husband Sacha Baron Cohen at New York event
She is known for her age-defying and flawless visage. And Isla Fisher, who rose to fame on the Australian soap Home and Away in the 1990s, looked half her age as she attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen. The Wedding Crashes star,...
What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas
Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings:...
Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
Tod’s Teamed Up With Mr Porter for an Exclusive Batch of Shearling-Lined Winter Footwear
Mr Porter just dropped a batch of exclusive footwear that might just make your winter a little more bearable. The four new shoes, made in collaboration with Italian shoemaker Tod’s, launched on the luxury retailer’s website Friday. The stylish assortment includes an updated version of the classic Gommino moccasin by the Italian label and its Nuovo Gommino Sabat slip-on. You’ll also find the new Winter Gommino boot part of the lineup in lace-up and slip-on options for staying upright in snowy conditions. In total, the assortment offers 10 pairs of shoes that’ll help you do everything—except, possibly, run a marathon. The duo’s...
Comments / 0