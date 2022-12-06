ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

The Oregonian

As universal free lunch takes hold in schools, Oregon will shift how it measures student poverty levels

The growing movement to provide free school lunches for all students — a concept that gained momentum during the pandemic — has left Oregon policymakers with a conundrum. On the one hand, the idea has staying power, and support from powerful allies who say it can make a meaningful dent in food insecurity rates. In 2018-2019, about 25% of Oregon schools gave free meals to all students, regardless of their ability to pay. In the current school year, that’s jumped to more than 50%.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Public Health sponsors “belonging” video and discussion

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH) are inviting community members and colleagues to a special video showing and conversation Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Light snacks will be available. The video will begin at 5:40 p.m. to allow for those who...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Next City

An Indigenous-Led Fire Resiliency Project Could Cut Severe Wildfire Risks In Half

A Lomakatsi ecological forestry crew in the West Bear All-Lands Restoration Project. (Photo courtesy Lomakatsi Restoration Project) A forest management and restoration project in wildfire-prone southern Oregon has won national support for its collaborative approach, its “eco-cultural” methods based on Indigenous practices and its significant promise: The West Bear All Lands Forest Restoration Project, or “West Bear” for short, is anticipated to reduce the risk of severe wildfire for communities in the area by up to 50%.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

St. Charles Health System Joins Oregon Hospitals in Charging the State with Violating Civil Rights of Vulnerable Patients

In a move to protect the civil rights of vulnerable Oregonians, St. Charles Health System, based in Bend, Oregon, has joined Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth in a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority. The lawsuit, filed in September, aims to ensure the Oregon Health Authority fulfills its legal obligation to provide adequate mental health treatment capacity for civilly committed individuals.
BEND, OR
mybasin.com

New ROADSIDE CAMERA Installed in Klamath County

Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. KlamathCounty.org. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
NEWStalk 870

Magical, Exquisite Estate in Ashland, Oregon is Simply a Steal

A move to Ashland, Oregon may be in the works after viewing this amazing home!. With beautiful Siskiyou mountain views, close to Interstate 5, and the California border, this luxurious masterpiece is calling YOUR name! Imagine, the outdoor entertaining you can host! If you wanted, you could entertain wedding guests. This would be perfect to rent the cabin out for Airbnb. Everyone will want to visit and you'll never want to leave.
ASHLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon students with disabilities were promised extra help post-pandemic, but 15 months later, aid is limited

Oregon public schools enroll about 80,000 students with disabilities, many of whom struggled mightily during the year-plus-long switch to online school. As a result, state and federal officials ordered the state’s 197 school districts to provide intensive make-up services to special education students who missed out on help such as speech therapy or one-on-one reading instruction to which they were legally entitled during the pandemic. They also directed schools to ensure catch-up by June 2023 for students on individual education plans who made little to no progress during online school.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon

Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: Winter storm to bring heavy rain and snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions Friday into Saturday

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

