Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: Providence food pantry helps patients in need
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - According to hunger relief organizations, one in 10 Oregonians are going hungry. If it wasn’t for local food pantries, the hunger problem in Oregon and Southwest Washington might be a lot worse. The Portland Open Bible Community Food Pantry on Southeast 92nd is just one...
As universal free lunch takes hold in schools, Oregon will shift how it measures student poverty levels
The growing movement to provide free school lunches for all students — a concept that gained momentum during the pandemic — has left Oregon policymakers with a conundrum. On the one hand, the idea has staying power, and support from powerful allies who say it can make a meaningful dent in food insecurity rates. In 2018-2019, about 25% of Oregon schools gave free meals to all students, regardless of their ability to pay. In the current school year, that’s jumped to more than 50%.
mybasin.com
Public Health sponsors “belonging” video and discussion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH) are inviting community members and colleagues to a special video showing and conversation Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Light snacks will be available. The video will begin at 5:40 p.m. to allow for those who...
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
An Indigenous-Led Fire Resiliency Project Could Cut Severe Wildfire Risks In Half
A Lomakatsi ecological forestry crew in the West Bear All-Lands Restoration Project. (Photo courtesy Lomakatsi Restoration Project) A forest management and restoration project in wildfire-prone southern Oregon has won national support for its collaborative approach, its “eco-cultural” methods based on Indigenous practices and its significant promise: The West Bear All Lands Forest Restoration Project, or “West Bear” for short, is anticipated to reduce the risk of severe wildfire for communities in the area by up to 50%.
Health care workers: Gov. Brown’s new executive order is too little, too late
Help is on the way for local hospitals that are overwhelmed with patients, but some are saying the help didn't come soon enough.
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
Executive order allocates $25M to address workforce shortages in Oregon hospitals
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Wednesday that expands upon a previous executive order she issued in November. This latest order provides additional funding to address hospital staffing shortages.
cascadebusnews.com
St. Charles Health System Joins Oregon Hospitals in Charging the State with Violating Civil Rights of Vulnerable Patients
In a move to protect the civil rights of vulnerable Oregonians, St. Charles Health System, based in Bend, Oregon, has joined Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth in a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority. The lawsuit, filed in September, aims to ensure the Oregon Health Authority fulfills its legal obligation to provide adequate mental health treatment capacity for civilly committed individuals.
kptv.com
Kate Brown issues additional order as respiratory illness surge strains hospitals
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an additional executive order Wednesday to help support hospitals as hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses continue to increase across the state. The executive order expands on the order Brown issued on Nov. 14, in response to the surge in adult and pediatric...
mybasin.com
New ROADSIDE CAMERA Installed in Klamath County
Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. KlamathCounty.org. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Magical, Exquisite Estate in Ashland, Oregon is Simply a Steal
A move to Ashland, Oregon may be in the works after viewing this amazing home!. With beautiful Siskiyou mountain views, close to Interstate 5, and the California border, this luxurious masterpiece is calling YOUR name! Imagine, the outdoor entertaining you can host! If you wanted, you could entertain wedding guests. This would be perfect to rent the cabin out for Airbnb. Everyone will want to visit and you'll never want to leave.
Oregon students with disabilities were promised extra help post-pandemic, but 15 months later, aid is limited
Oregon public schools enroll about 80,000 students with disabilities, many of whom struggled mightily during the year-plus-long switch to online school. As a result, state and federal officials ordered the state’s 197 school districts to provide intensive make-up services to special education students who missed out on help such as speech therapy or one-on-one reading instruction to which they were legally entitled during the pandemic. They also directed schools to ensure catch-up by June 2023 for students on individual education plans who made little to no progress during online school.
Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon
Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: Winter storm to bring heavy rain and snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions Friday into Saturday
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
Doctors urge Oregonians to put the mask back on when indoors
With cases of RSV, and the flu forcing hospitals into crisis mode, local physicians and state officials are encouraging the public to put the mask back on when indoors.
Yes, reindeer are real and an Oregon farm has the only ones in the state
PORTLAND, Ore. — From the long, spindly and pointed antlers that grace their head for a few months before they fall off, to the thick fur that protects them from a cold, harsh winter, and a gentle demeanor that makes them easily domesticated — there's just something magical about reindeer.
Comments / 0