From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO