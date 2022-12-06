Read full article on original website
Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd has died
(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years. In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria. He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Alexandria Christmas Bird Count
It is that time of year….Christmas Bird Count (CBC) season!!! For more information on Christmas Bird counts see Audubon CBC. Like in years past, I will be running two of these counts in Douglas County. This is a great way for locals to get involved in citizen science, meet some great people and see some neat birds. There is no need for experience, all skill levels welcome as we can pair more experienced birds with more novices. In addition we always need folks to help count birds from home. Anyone living in our count circles during those count days can contact Ben to sign up to count birds at their own homes. Many of you are already feeding birds and watching them come daily, so just record and send results in. Alexandria CBC • Wednesday, December 28, 2022 • Meet at 7:30am at the Visitor Center at Lake Carlos State Park. We will gather inside the center, use bathrooms, and do our dividing of teams for the day. Ben will be there to hand out materials and get everyone started as usual and we hope to be heading out by 8:30am if not before. NEEDS: • Vehicle/field counters o In vehicles driving an assigned area to observe birds and record. • Home feeder watchers if you live in one of the count circles. To verify, contact Ben. o Watching the birds at your own home and reporting data from that day.
Obituary- Del Kirkeby, 82
Del Kirkeby, 82 of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, December 6th. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, December 19th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon is set for this Saturday
(Alexandria, MN)--The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon will be held this Saturday, December 10th, 2022 from 5:00 to 10:00 pm at the Alexandria Area High School in the Performing Arts Center. You can join the telethon live at the high school or the telethon can be viewed on:. Selective TV channel...
