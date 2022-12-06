Read full article on original website
Silage plans for 2023 hinge on silking dates
Drought conditions resulted in more corn acres ending up as silage in 2022, but for producers who use silage as a regular part of their cattle rations, planning ahead can help produce a large and high-quality crop. Planting dates are determined by location and corn varieties, says Dan Loy, Iowa...
Soybeans post ‘resilient’ yields
While corn yields suffered from wide weather variability, this year’s soybean crop appeared to resist much of the drought seen in Iowa. Results from the Iowa Crop Improvement Association yield trials are reflecting those higher yields in what Ryan Budnik called a “resilient” season. “It’s something to...
Ag finance communications manager utilizes farm background
Growing up on a farm in western Illinois, Ashley Swanson developed her appreciation of agriculture at a young age. It was a diversified farm, and her family still farms, including her 88-year-old grandfather. “I was involved in 4-H and FFA,” Swanson says. That background, as well as her studies...
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Project aims to boost field connectivity
Many farmers and agricultural experts see digital farming as the way of the future. Managing farms using sensors, drones and robots, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and more will be key to efficiently feeding the world’s increasing population, expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. But maximizing agricultural technology’s...
Feedlot Forum to feature strategies for increasing income
Feedlot Forum 2023 returns to the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center Jan. 17 with a production-focused agenda. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Beth Doran said the session presenters will provide information to increase income for beef producers and allied agri-business professionals. “This year’s short, power-packed program features...
Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall. “With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is...
2022 sunflower season comes to a close
The 2022 sunflower season came to an end this month as the year itself was coming to an end. And although prices in the first week of December finished lower than the last week in November, they remained higher than normal for this time of year. Sunflower growers across the...
Corn sees divergence between cash, futures
The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
Ham brings ease to festive meals
The Christmas ham remains part of the traditional holiday meal, but there is likely more than one meal in the game plan. “We like to talk about the ‘cook once, eat two or three times’ motto,” says Jim Murray, executive chef and channel business development manager with the National Pork Board.
