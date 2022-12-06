Read full article on original website
Cherry County rancher learns from her experiences both on the ranch and abroad
Anita Keys is a lifelong learner. Nearly everything she does revolves around learning, teaching and agriculture. Her passion for the latter is why she is distinguished as the 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year. Keys received recognition during the Ag-ceptional Women’s Conference Nov. 18 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Silage plans for 2023 hinge on silking dates
Drought conditions resulted in more corn acres ending up as silage in 2022, but for producers who use silage as a regular part of their cattle rations, planning ahead can help produce a large and high-quality crop. Planting dates are determined by location and corn varieties, says Dan Loy, Iowa...
Cost to raise a cow could top $1K, according to Kansas economics professor
Estimated average cow-calf costs are up due to inflation. In 2014, it cost $879 to run a cow, compared to $852 in 2021. In 2022, it will be up by more than $100 per cow to $963. In 2023, the cost to run a cow will hit $1,000, according to Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
Ag finance communications manager utilizes farm background
Growing up on a farm in western Illinois, Ashley Swanson developed her appreciation of agriculture at a young age. It was a diversified farm, and her family still farms, including her 88-year-old grandfather. “I was involved in 4-H and FFA,” Swanson says. That background, as well as her studies...
Feedlot Forum to feature strategies for increasing income
Feedlot Forum 2023 returns to the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center Jan. 17 with a production-focused agenda. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Beth Doran said the session presenters will provide information to increase income for beef producers and allied agri-business professionals. “This year’s short, power-packed program features...
New national FFA president continues family legacy
Andrew Seibel is the third generation of his family to be active in the Virginia Tech FFA but first to be elected national FFA president. Andrew and his sister Tess are also the first brother and sister to hold national FFA office. He serves as FFA president for 2022-23 and she was Eastern Regional vice president 2019-20. The siblings, of rural Roanoke, Virginia, are part of a third-generation farm growing wine grapes and raising beef.
Battle Creek FFA receives grant to promote soil health
The Battle Creek High School FFA Chapter has received a grant for $1,500 from the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund (DGSHF) and Nebraska Community Foundation’s Youth Engagement Grant, made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor. The grant will further students’ efforts to develop education and educational practices...
