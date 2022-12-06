Andrew Seibel is the third generation of his family to be active in the Virginia Tech FFA but first to be elected national FFA president. Andrew and his sister Tess are also the first brother and sister to hold national FFA office. He serves as FFA president for 2022-23 and she was Eastern Regional vice president 2019-20. The siblings, of rural Roanoke, Virginia, are part of a third-generation farm growing wine grapes and raising beef.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO