Qualcomm is helping carriers boost 5G mmWave coverage outdoors with fewer cell sites

What you need to know

Qualcomm launches its new Compact Macro 5G RAN platform.

The platform boosts mmWave coverage by up to 240% compared to current colutions.

The platform is designed to be smaller and require fewer cell sites to cover larger range.

Qualcomm has been on a crusade to improve 5G, particularly with mmWave. However, mmWave deployment is a big challenge as it can be expensive for carriers, especially given its limited range. However, the company's latest 5G RAN platform aims to make it easier and more cost-effective for companies.



Qualcomm's new Compact Macro 5G RAN platform is set to boost 5G base stations in outdoor settings. The company says that it provides a much smaller, streamlined design and is up to 50% more cost-effective for companies than existing base station solutions. This is because companies can achieve better coverage using fewer cell sites.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

According to Qualcomm, the new platform delivers up to 1GHz of spectrum and boosts 5G mmWave range up to 240%, thanks to support for "macro-grade" antenna modules. It's a significant improvement for outdoor performance where mmWave signals can struggle. Basically, companies can improve their mmWave coverage with less.



"This innovative solution will streamline deployments and accelerate mmWave adoption by providing the range, performance, energy efficiency, and form factor our partners need at an attractive price point," says Durga Malladi, SVP and general manager of cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm. "We're thrilled to extend our technology leadership and expertise to help the ecosystem fully realize the benefits of mmWave for outdoor 5G networks."

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has been very vocal about its goal to make it easier for global carriers to deploy mmWave, as it offers the fastest 5G speeds for Android phones and other devices. This new platform looks like the best way for carriers to boost their networks for both outdoor mobile traffic and indoor fixed wireless in urban, suburban, and rural residences.



The new platform will be available for customers in the first quarter of 2023.