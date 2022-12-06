ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok 2022: The most popular videos and creators of the year

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

2022 has certainly been a ride: we've danced, we've laughed and we've learned from a global community of TikTok content creators.

Now, as the year draws to a close, TikTok data experts have collated all their internal research and trends analysis from January to October 2022.

ASMR videos were catapulted to the top, followed by money-savvy influencers and invaluable tips to cope with the cost of living crisis .

On a lighter side, we saw Binley Mega Chippy become an overnight sensation. And let's not forget about 2022's hottest drink – thanks to a viral interview with House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy. Negroni sbagliato (with prosecco in it, of course).



The platform has now unveiled the internet moments that have truly made 2022 a year to remember:


Most popular videos

The great thing about TikTok is that trending content varies from account to account. Some FYPs could be inundated with adorable pet content, while others may be flooded with satirical spoofs on current affairs.

TikTok has since shared ten of its most memorable moments from the year:

  • @Samdracott_Farrier (244.2m views) - ASMR content from a registered farrier removing a horseshoe
  • @Sadiessepsijourney (244.1m views) - Sadie, a 35-year-old mother-of-two from Peterborough has been documenting her recovery and adjustment to life with sepsis
  • @kiki_n_rohs (195m views) – Spraying disabled signage on pavement
  • @JeremyLynch (128.1m views) – Jeremy making use of TikTok’s video editing and effects for an underwater transition video
  • @Elliotforbes (120m views) – ASMR content capturing a satisfying male grooming experience
  • @Fitwaffle (115m views) – Eloise aka Fitwaffle sharing a delicious Kinder cheesecake recipe
  • @Menwiththepot (96m views) - Our favourite Northern Ireland duo showing us how to cook the perfect steak
  • @AdrianBliss (76.4m views) – A truly hilarious video inside all of our stomachs when it comes to dessert time…
  • @Lav_sings (60.7m views) – Doctor, singer and dancer Lavannya showing her family her awe-inspiring singing
  • @Yungoatmilk (60.2m views) – A “latte love story” with Sophie, a barista and student from Edinburgh University asking out a customer in the most adorable way. It’s now led to a relationship and they’ve been together for 7 months.


@samdracott_farrier

Satisfying!! #samdracottfarrier #farrier #asmr #oddlysatisfying #horsetok #farmtok #horses #horse #satisfying

TikTok Taught Me: Educational creators

Content creators have wasted no time in offering handy hacks, tricks and life tips that we wish we would've learned sooner.

Here are TikTok's top creators who have taught us everything we need to know in 2022:

  • @MoneyforMillennials - Anna is a Certified Financial Education Instructor, who is on a mission to help people feel empowered with their money and reach their financial potential.
  • @DIYwithEmma - Emma is a DIY content creator who believes that DIY can change lives, helping people build confidence, develop problem solving skills and save money.
  • @bellewoghirenn - Belle uses her TikTok to educate on anti-racism, diversity, equality, justice and decolonisation. Far from heavy, her content is full of joy and optimism, celebrating anti-racist allies and sharing her tips for diversity and inclusion.
  • @itsMillyEvans - Milly is a sex educator and author on TikTok who is all about shedding a light on sexual health topics.
  • @Zai_Rambles - Zai is an actress who has been recommending antiracist films, TV shows and books to our community. Through her content, she's been emphasising the importance of diversity, particularly in the film industry, along with how you can be a better antiracist ally.
  • @canseecantsee - Claire Sisk from Hertfordshire gives people with and without sight information about life as a blind woman.
  • @tjpower - Tj is a neuroscientist who uses TikTok to teach people about mental health and how to feel healthier and happier.
  • @joesgarden - A gardening and nature expert, Joe has been showing us that going green has never been easier.
  • @tanyahomeinspo - Tanya is the Queen of Hacks, regularly going viral for her groundbreaking home cleaning, decorating and DIY hacks.
  • @sambentley - Based in Birmingham, climate activist Sam Bentley uses TikTok account to educate our community about the ongoing risks our planet is facing, as well as sharing advice on how everyone can make a difference at home.



@moneyformillennials

Are you ready for perhaps the most expensive month of the year? We have prepared a podcast episode to help you prep and feel more on top of things, join us for the conversations #moneyformillennials #financialliteracy #savemoney #savingmoney #christmasmoney #fintok





Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects

2022 birthed some notable trends using a mixture of creative sounds, effects and filters on the platform. Content creators made some of the catchiest clips, with all of us singing and dancing along to "my money don't jiggle jiggle", using an iconic Louis Theroux interview about rap music.

Let's not forget everyone's 'Teenage Dirtbag' phase, sharing old-school photos of themselves along to Wheatus' smash hit:




@dukeandjones

My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds 💯💰 #louistheroux #ameliadimoldenberg #chickenshopdate #autotune #remix #fyp






BritTok: The cultural moments that made us

BritTok certainly had a moment in 2022, with some of the last 12 months' prominent events taking over FYPs across the world.

The platform was the official global partner of UEFA Women's EURO 2022, with the England women's team and our community sharing in the celebrations as they brought it home.

TikTok also covered the Eurovision Grand Final live, which amassed over 3.3 million fans.



@samhairwolfryder

All I want for Christmas is this mashup…wait for the transition 🎄✨ #fyp #alliwantforchristmas



Eats on Repeats: Foodie creators

Foodies continue to carry the baton on TikTok with their invaluable cooking hacks and delicious recipes to curb all-day cravings.

The hashtag #FoodTok alone, garnered a jaw-dropping 37.2 billion views, encouraging users to get creative in the kitchen.

Here's a handful of TikTok's favourite food accounts from the year, that really made their mark on the platform:



@thomas_straker

Don't waste your pumpkins this year! A spine chilling 22 million pumpkins will go to waste this Halloween. #EatYourPumpkin #PumpkinRescue @Hubbub





