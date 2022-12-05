Read full article on original website
Auburn football offensive coordinator hot board: Candidates to watch
Here are some names to watch as Auburn's OC search continues on.
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Another Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
The Sooners' busy week of departures in the portal continues with another loss on the defensive line.
247Sports
Sources: CJ Brown, Tyrone Webber no longer with Oklahoma State football program
STILLWATER, Okla. — The attrition hits keep coming for Oklahoma State football as two first-year offensive players are no longer with the program, sources confirmed to GoPokes247 on Wednesday. True freshman running back CJ Brown and junior college transfer offensive lineman Tyrone Webber have both left the team. Neither...
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
What had been reported during the last day or two was made official Friday: New head coach Matt Rhule has added two more assistant coaches to his Nebraska football staff. Donovan Raiola (above left) will retain his post as offensive line coach, while Tony White (above right) will serve as defensive coordinator.
Transfer Portal News: TE Austin Stogner Returning to Oklahoma
A year after joining Spencer Rattler at South Carolina, the big tight end has announced he'll play for the Sooners in 2023.
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 with Early Signing Day upcoming
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few months that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska expected to name ACC coach Huskers' new defensive coordinator
Nebraska is expected to name Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White its new defensive coordinator under head coach Matt Rhule. White, who runs a 3-3-5 defense for the Orange, is considered by some to be one of the top rising coaches in the ACC. Now, he heads to a once-great college football dynasty trying to rekindle the fire of the old days.
New Oklahoma State DB commit Lardarius Webb Jr. gets initial 247Sports rating
One of the newest additions to the 2023 recruiting class for Oklahoma State football received his 247Sports rating on Thursday and debuts as one of the higher-regarded defensive backs in the junior college ranks this cycle. Jones College standout Lardarius Webb Jr. announced his commitment to the Cowboys late Monday...
Oklahoma State receiver Langston Anderson officially enters transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football redshirt junior receiver Langston Anderson is officially in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, a source tells GoPokes247. Anderson, who announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday, is among 11 known scholarship players for the Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle.
Indiana Pacers chemistry shines in victory over Washington Wizards as team returns home
The Pacers are 14-12 and have beaten the Wizards twice.
Pitt Football Recruiting Notebook: December 7
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Watch: Jalin Hyatt Talks With Media After Winning Biletnikoff Award
Jalin Hyatt just became Tennessee's first Biletnikoff Award winner. Following the announcement, Hyatt met with the media via a zoom conference, which you can watch in the video above. Hyatt beat out Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson to earn the honor and ...
HuskerExtra.com
It's official: Tony White and Donovan Raiola will be Nebraska assistants in 2023
Nebraska’s coaching staff grew closer to complete Friday as the team announced the hires of a new defensive coordinator and a familiar offensive line assistant. The Huskers made official the additions of former Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to the same position and the return of Donovan Raiola for his second season in Lincoln working with the offensive line. Both moves had been previously reported and give NU seven assistants under new coach Matt Rhule.
