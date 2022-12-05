ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AllHuskers

LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

It's official: Tony White and Donovan Raiola will be Nebraska assistants in 2023

Nebraska’s coaching staff grew closer to complete Friday as the team announced the hires of a new defensive coordinator and a familiar offensive line assistant. The Huskers made official the additions of former Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to the same position and the return of Donovan Raiola for his second season in Lincoln working with the offensive line. Both moves had been previously reported and give NU seven assistants under new coach Matt Rhule.
LINCOLN, NE

