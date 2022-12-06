ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
The Associated Press

Investopia Hosts Global Football Investors and Leagues Leaders, to discuss the Sports New Economy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Global business leaders in sports, football leagues’ senior officials and policy makers discussed the future of investments in sports, during an event hosted by Investopia, the global investment platform, in partnership with World Corporate Summit (WCS), in Dubai on 8th December, 2022 within the context of FIFA World Cup 2022, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and Bernard Caiazzo, President, Global Football Alliance and President, World Corporate Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005576/en/ Photo during Investopia Future of Investment in Sports Event (Photo: AETOSWire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy