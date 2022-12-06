Read full article on original website
VentureBeat Lab to launch in-depth AI article series with insights from Microsoft and Nvidia
We’re excited to share that Microsoft and Nvidia are collaborating with VB Lab to launch an in-depth collection of articles and branded tales centered on the state of enterprise AI. The nine-part collection, together with two VentureBeat Particular Points, will ship new business insights, tendencies and analyses to VB’s viewers of senior enterprise and IT decision-makers.
RF Quarterly, December 2022: Artificial intelligence
Welcome to the December difficulty of RF Quarterly by which world regulatory consultants write in regards to the function of synthetic intelligence (AI) in regulatory apply, with a deal with world change administration of AI-based medical units, AI in regulatory intelligence data administration, artificial information and the innovation, evaluation, and regulation of AI medical units, and digital transformation.
How a misinformation-thwarting platform reduces enterprise risk
Misinformation and disinformation are rampant on the web (and significantly on social media). The examples go on and on: misleading techniques to intervene with U.S. elections, pretend coronavirus cures, main politicians participating in trafficking rings. And the spate of extra benign ones, too: The dying of beloved celebrities, a 29-foot-long crocodile chilling in a Maine lake, Florida banning “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Big Tech, Community Colleges Partnering in Education
Neethi Anand Gangidi got here from India to the USA to check chemical engineering. However when the Covid-19 pandemic created difficulties for her doctoral research, she modified path by finding out synthetic intelligence, or AI, at Houston Neighborhood Faculty (HCC) in Texas. At HCC, Gangidi and a workforce of scholars...
Sonatus Raises $75M in Second Funding
Sonatus, a Sunnyvale, CA-based automotive software program firm, raised $75M in Second funding. The spherical was led by Hon Hai Know-how Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development, broaden operations and its enterprise attain. Led by CEO Jeffrey Chou, Sonatus is accelerating automobile...
What Is a Pretrained AI Model?
Think about attempting to show a toddler what a unicorn is. A superb place to begin is perhaps by displaying the kid photographs of the creature and describing its distinctive options. Now think about attempting to show an artificially clever machine what a unicorn is. The place would one even...
