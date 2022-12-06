ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

FOX Carolina

New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner responds to crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Saturday evening in Mauldin. The motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road according to the coroner. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Church rebuilt after devastating fire in 2020

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church is rebuilt and reopen after it burned to the ground nearly two years ago. Cowpens First Baptist Church has risen from the ashes not just physically, but members say spiritually as well. “Through this whole process we learned that the buildings are...
COWPENS, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday afternoon in Fountain Inn. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive. Troopers said a 2015 Nissan was driving north when they went off the right side of the road and […]
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area. According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

