FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Cokesbury College presents holiday drop-in Dec. 10K. Lea Petit
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
greenvillejournal.com
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
FOX Carolina
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every mother deserves a baby shower and a Spartanburg organization is holding one for the community. But it’s about more than just games, gifts and finger foods. Hello Family is a non-profit organization in Spartanburg. Friday they held their 2nd community baby shower. It’s...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
Let’s Eat at Smokin Wings and Things in Mauldin
Let's Eat at Smokin Wings and Things in Mauldin
Coroner responds to crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Saturday evening in Mauldin. The motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road according to the coroner. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes […]
FOX Carolina
Church rebuilt after devastating fire in 2020
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church is rebuilt and reopen after it burned to the ground nearly two years ago. Cowpens First Baptist Church has risen from the ashes not just physically, but members say spiritually as well. “Through this whole process we learned that the buildings are...
1 dead in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday afternoon in Fountain Inn. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive. Troopers said a 2015 Nissan was driving north when they went off the right side of the road and […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
FOX Carolina
‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus
Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the world through music and message. The chorus will hold the 11th annual holiday concert entitled “Heigh Ho!” on Dec. 9.
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
FOX Carolina
Greenville homeless advocates push for homeless court program, similar to Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeless advocates in Greenville are working to bridge the gaps in opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Life on the streets can be a revolving door. Sometimes a cycle in and out of the courtroom. “A misdemeanor or criminal background on your record can be an...
Two Upstate non-profits work together to provide fresh food and Christmas gifts to needy families
Christmas will be a little brighter for some Upstate families, thanks to two non-profits.
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
18-wheeler overturns on roadway in Enoree
An 18- wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area. According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported...
