ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Conover Identified

Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
CONOVER, NC
qcnews.com

CMPD investigating fatal Aug. 30 three-car wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman died after a three-vehicle accident on Aug. 30, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating. Authorities responded to the wreck at the 5300 block of Providence Road around 2:42 p.m. that day. Officers located a 2006...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy