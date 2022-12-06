Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
qcnews.com
New details released in fatal motorcycle crash involving school bus in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new details in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Thursday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in the Steele Creek area. The deadly accident happened at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Dec. 8, at the intersection of South...
qcnews.com
1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment
The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.; power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. 1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle …. The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.;...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
qcnews.com
1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest Charlotte; no students hurt: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crash happened on York Road (S Tryon St) at Youngblood Road. CMPD said there were no students...
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
WBTV
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation early Saturday morning in Rock Hill, police said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Crawford Road, near Emmett Scott Park, around 4:54 a.m.
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
860wacb.com
Body Found Near Conover Identified
Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
qcnews.com
CMPD investigating fatal Aug. 30 three-car wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman died after a three-vehicle accident on Aug. 30, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating. Authorities responded to the wreck at the 5300 block of Providence Road around 2:42 p.m. that day. Officers located a 2006...
qcnews.com
Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon
CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
Identified: Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in wooded area of Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a local wooded area last Saturday afternoon.
Driver dies in head-on crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a box truck died Tuesday morning in a crash in York County, troopers said. The box truck and a 2009 Ford F-250 hit head-on on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South about two miles east of Tega Cay. The driver of the...
WBTV
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive. Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home. Claude Anthony Williams, 29, was found shot to death at his home in Kannapolis on Wednesday evening. Man denied bond after deadly Chester County...
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
Comments / 0