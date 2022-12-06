ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, crews are still at the scene investigating, so details are limited. We will update...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade

The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Money Watch: Finances and retirement. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett spoke to an expert about...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
wspa.com

Country Christmas Drop In At Forevermore Farm

Our friends at Forevermore Farm is having their annual Country Christmas Drop In on Sunday from 1:30pm-4pm. Bring an unwrapped children’s gift (new toy or outfit) for ages newborn to 18 years. This year the charity focus is Helping Hands Ministries in Woodruff, SC. There will be hot cocoa,...
WOODRUFF, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
GREENVILLE, SC

