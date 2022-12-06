Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
FOX Carolina
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every mother deserves a baby shower and a Spartanburg organization is holding one for the community. But it’s about more than just games, gifts and finger foods. Hello Family is a non-profit organization in Spartanburg. Friday they held their 2nd community baby shower. It’s...
‘Sauce Wars’ returns to Spartanburg Sunday
Sauce Wars returns to Delaney's Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg Sunday. The cooking competition, which raises money for St. John's Lutheran Church's 'Backpack Buddies' program, will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
greenvillejournal.com
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, crews are still at the scene investigating, so details are limited. We will update...
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade
The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
FOX Carolina
Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Money Watch: Finances and retirement. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett spoke to an expert about...
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
‘Out of the ashes’, church rebuilt in Cowpens
"Out of the Ashes" is labeled outside of the Cowpens First Baptist Church. It burned down to the ground December 26, 2020.
wspa.com
Country Christmas Drop In At Forevermore Farm
Our friends at Forevermore Farm is having their annual Country Christmas Drop In on Sunday from 1:30pm-4pm. Bring an unwrapped children’s gift (new toy or outfit) for ages newborn to 18 years. This year the charity focus is Helping Hands Ministries in Woodruff, SC. There will be hot cocoa,...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
Greenville Co. library could be moving to new location, giving more room for book lovers
Great news, book lovers. Plans are in the works for a library in Greenville County to get a whole lot bigger.
FOX Carolina
Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
Reduce, reuse, innovate: Pickens Co. finds new ways to save its landfill
Pickens County has a new strategy to make use of a landfill that was over capacity. Officials said the solutions will fix a problem and save you money.
