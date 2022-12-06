ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lowellsfirstlook.com

City Council Recap: LLP Line Shack Sale Finalized, Road Projects for 2023

The Lowell City Council met on Monday, December 5, for 34 minutes for what was the council’s last regular meeting of the year. On the agenda were four pieces of business, including the finalization of the Lowell Light & Power line shack sale and discussion of road construction projects for 2023. All council members were in attendance.
LOWELL, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

GridCard Week 48 Recap: A Baker Does It and Frogs Fall

GridCard is a local fantasy sports game. You can read more about its origin here. frequently asked questions. Lowell residents can play individually year-round, or they are invited to create or join a team for the Team Fantasy Football League. GRIDCARD Week 48 Recap. Game 96: A Baker Does It.
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy