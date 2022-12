Though the Giants added Saquon Barkley to the injury report Friday with a neck issue and listed him as questionable to play, there is no real doubt about his availability for their game Sunday against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The more significant concern is how effective Barkley will be, and if the soreness in his neck would be exacerbated if he gets hit in the area or if he has to lower his helmet to muscle for extra yards or make a block in pass protection. Barkley has been dealing with an issue with his shoulder for several weeks, and...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO