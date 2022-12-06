Read full article on original website
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
How bad is the flu in Ohio this year? CDC map looks grim
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
Can you get the flu after receiving a flu shot?
Getting the flu shot helps protect against the flu, particularly severe illness.
How effective is the flu shot this year?
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season
The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
The U.S. is experiencing worst influenza season since 2009 swine flu pandemic
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The United States is experiencing the worst influenza season since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, according to data from the CDC. In just New York State, the most recent data from the CDC details that during the week of November 26 there was a 76% increase over the previous week, confirming […]
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know
Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
The Pandemic Broke the Flu ... Again
In the Northern Hemisphere, this year’s winter hasn’t yet begun. But Melissa J. Sacco, a pediatric-intensive-care specialist at UVA Health, is already dreading the arrival of the one that could follow. For months, the ICU where Sacco works has been overflowing with children amid an early-arriving surge of...
Pharmacies Struggle to Keep Tamiflu on Shelves as Demand Skyrockets Amid Surge of Illnesses
As temperatures drop and cases of influenza rise both locally and nationwide, some pharmacies are beginning to struggle with a shortage of a medication widely used to treat the flu. According to two national pharmacy groups, Tamiflu and its generic versions are in shorter supply this year. Tamiflu can be...
Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.
Though the “tripledemic” – COVID-19, RSV and influenza – remains a problem in many places, experts say the flu is beginning to hit the country hard. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said he has seen the first signs that RSV infections may be stabilizing after an early jump, while COVID-19 is “smoldering.”
