How Microsoft AI is helping delivery drones to make quick-fire decisions

Ohio-based logistics company Drone Express is readying to manufacture a new version of its DE-2020 delivery drone, which would use Microsoft AI for in-flight navigation systems. “While our competitors are focusing on how to carry more weight, we are focusing on building a more intelligent aircraft,” quips Beth Flippo, CEO of Drone Express.
Wing offers a peek of its drone delivery remote command centers

Alphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing is lifting the veil on how it gets orders from retail and food company partners to clients faster than ground transport options with a peek into how its cutting-edge remote control centers function. The main takeaway from that may not come as a shocker to...
DJI begins issuing C1 labels to Mavic 3 drone pilots in Europe

DJI has launched the application process for Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine users who wish to obtain the C1 class identification label for their aircraft under the new European drone regulations. Here’s how to get one for your drone…. Earlier this year, DJI became the first drone manufacturer...
AUVSI launches new campaign to promote drone use in US

If you’re a regular reader of DroneDJ, you likely know there are numerous benefits that drones can bring to governments, enterprises, and communities alike. But as is the case with any evolving technology, not every state or city is fully prepared to leverage it. One organization that’s making sure that the US is not left behind is AUVSI.
Report warns AAM makers of eVTOL craft about serious engineer dearth

As the expected launch of air taxi and other advanced air mobility (AAM) services using electric takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) nears, excitement increases over the new transportation options and significant economic opportunities they’ll hold. But a recent report warns that unless both older and new aviation companies do a better job recruiting and maintaining their engineers, a growing shortage of those critical employees will prevent nascent aerial activity from fulfilling its potential.
New DJI Avata drone firmware brings 10-bit Color, Remote ID

DJI has released a substantial new firmware update for the Avata FPV drone. The revised software package comes with a bunch of improvements that give pilots more creative control over the videos captured with the indoor-friendly FPV drone. The latest update brings the Avata aircraft firmware version up to 01.02.0000...

