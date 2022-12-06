Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Michael Jordan explains why he'd rather take on Steph Curry 1-on-1 instead of LeBron James
In 2019, Jordan claimed that Steph wasn't a Hall of Fame candidate yet but took it back 2 years later.
Zion Williamson's Miraculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Zion Williamson had an incredible dunk at the end of Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
Magic Johnson's tweet calling the Boston Celtics the best team in the league earned mixed responses from fans. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was lavish in his praise of the Celtics who have been the side to beat so far this season. His thoughts come on the back of...
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Shocking Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Possible Mavs Exit
The Dallas Mavericks are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which has helped push their record back over the .500 mark to 13-11. After advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season, this was not the start many people expected the Mavericks to have, especially when you consider the historic start that NBA superstar Luka Doncic had.
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State Warriors Assign Three Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
WNEP-TV 16
Embiid vs Anthony Davis, Shake Milton's value, and keys to beating Lakers | Locked On 76ers
Devon Givens and Keith Pompey talk about Joel Embiid's head-to-head battle with Anthony Davis. They also talk about Shake Milton's raising trade value.
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
FOX Sports
Davis and the Lakers face the 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -5; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per...
