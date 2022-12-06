ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take

Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Davis and the Lakers face the 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -5; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per...
LOS ANGELES, CA

