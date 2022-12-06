Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Case of Kendall County Board terms gets court hearing schedule
A lawsuit involving two and four year term lengths for Kendall County Board members now has a schedule in Kendall County Court. An initial hearing was held Friday morning. The case has been assigned to Judge Joseph Voiland who set a date of January 23 at 1:30 in the afternoon for the next hearing.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville Park Board president recognized by mayor
A Yorkville Park Board member and president moving out-of-state was recognized by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell last month. Amy Cesich has been serving as park board president and was also on the Kendall County Board before deciding not to seek reelection. Cesich stepped down from the park board in November.
WSPY NEWS
Demand to pay-up in Sandwich or face higher fines
After surveying the eight members of the Sandwich City Council, new city administrator Geoff Penman has a proposal moving to a possible vote in two weeks. Delinquent water and sewer bill users will see an increase from $10 to $20 per month or 20 percent of the total bill, whichever is higher. Water shutoffs and turn-ons will jump from $30 apiece to $50.
WSPY NEWS
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
wglc.net
2022 LaSalle County Final Property Assessment Multiplier Announced
OTTAWA – LaSalle County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, the same as last year, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform assessments among counties, as required by law. Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value.
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
WSPY NEWS
Voluntary Action Center purchases new oven and range with grant
Sycamore-based Voluntary Action Center (VAC) is using a $17,300 grant to purchase several appliances to support its Meals on Wheels and Congregate meal programs. A news release from VAC says the grant purchased two double-stack, convection ovens and a commercial range to replace aging equipment that was costing the organization too much for repairs and no longer working properly to ensure food safety. The ovens and range being replaced are over 25-years-old.
rockrivercurrent.com
Belvidere Assembly Plant to go idle indefinitely in February
BELVIDERE — Stellantis said Friday that it plans to idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant resulting in indefinite layoffs starting at the end of February. “Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market,” the company said in a statement sent to members of the media Friday.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker speaks on proposed assault weapons ban, SAFE-T Act changes
CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County States Attorney Working Hard and Fast So as Not to be Blindsided Come January 1
In less than a month, the controversial Safe-T Act will go into effect. The new law reforms take effect on January 1 and States Attorneys around the state are getting everything in place to deal with them. One of the most contentious aspects of the bill is the No Cash Bail.
WSPY NEWS
Will County State's Attorney's Office makes decision in Chester Weger case
In the continuing case of Chester Weger, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for the 1960 murder of one of three women at Starved Rock State Park, the Will County State’s Attorney office has made a decision. According to Weger’s attorney, Andrew Hale, the assigned Will County special...
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which produces the Jeep Cherokee. Belvidere is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
Illinois prison workers protest over staffing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. The workers were outside of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The protest came after two officers were stabbed by an inmate at the facility. Employees blame staffing shortages. There are […]
WSPY NEWS
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
WSPY NEWS
Forty years in prison for shooter of Montgomery mother
Nearly two years ago a Montgomery mother was shot in an Orchard Road Wendy’s restaurant parking lot. Recently a 17-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time of the crime, Ismail Gonzales, the alleged shooter, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting and carjacking of Kimberly Weibring. He was tried as an adult.
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan
SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
