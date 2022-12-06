ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox

Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Trea Turner To $300 Million Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the signing of Trea Turner to an 11-year contract at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was previously reported he will receive $300 million with a full no-trade clause. Turner is coming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever

Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available

Despite grabbing headlines with massive deals and the acquisition of five-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets do not appear to be finished leaving their mark on this explosive Major League Baseball offseason. At least if reports prove accurate. Could the Mets be eyeing one of...
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings

No player is at the heart of trade discussion right now more than Sean Murphy, the talented young Oakland A's catcher with considerable potential and the eyes of several contending teams on him. Murphy continues to dominate trade talks but is joined by a bevy of outfielders, all of whom...
OAKLAND, CA
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 1.0

Now that the dust has settled on a frenzy of activity at the 2022 winter meetings, it's time to take a step back and survey the MLB landscape. There is still a lot of shuffling to do this offseason, but rosters are starting to take shape for the upcoming campaign, and predicting what each team's lineup might look like on Opening Day is no longer as abstract as it was a month ago.
CBS Philly

Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023.Hamels, who turns 39 this month, hasn't pitched since he made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed late in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but never pitched because of arm issues.Hamels isn't ready to retire.He said he had three surgeries over the last year — to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot — to address lingering injury concerns that he said affected his production in recent years."So just understanding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy