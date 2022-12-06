Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Kevin Durant on Yankees signing Aaron Judge: ‘I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all’
Nets forward Kevin Durant was dismissive of Aaron Judge in his post-game press conference following Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, prompting him to issue an apology on Twitter.
Could the Phillies Look to Take a Flyer on Cole Hamels?
Cole Hamels is still an active player, and he's signaled that he's still looking for a club. Could the Philadelphia Phillies give him a shot?
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
NBC Sports
Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox
Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: Boston's Xander Bogaerts Contract Offer 'Really Far' From Padres Deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly were not willing to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts anywhere near the contract that the San Diego Padres were this offseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the National League West team agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with Bogaerts on Wednesday night. According to Alex Speier...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Phillies Sign Trea Turner To $300 Million Contract
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the signing of Trea Turner to an 11-year contract at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was previously reported he will receive $300 million with a full no-trade clause. Turner is coming...
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
NBC Sports
Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever
Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available
Despite grabbing headlines with massive deals and the acquisition of five-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets do not appear to be finished leaving their mark on this explosive Major League Baseball offseason. At least if reports prove accurate. Could the Mets be eyeing one of...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings
No player is at the heart of trade discussion right now more than Sean Murphy, the talented young Oakland A's catcher with considerable potential and the eyes of several contending teams on him. Murphy continues to dominate trade talks but is joined by a bevy of outfielders, all of whom...
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras Says Joining Cardinals First Crossed His Mind During 2022 Season
Now that he is officially a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Willson Contreras admitted the thought of joining his former team's biggest rival first crossed his mind when he got an in-person look at Albert Pujols' pursuit of 700 homers. At his introductory press conference on Friday, Contreras said...
Padres introduce their newest shortstop, Xander Bogaerts
Former Red Sox star makes first appearance in new uniform; Padres ready to have shortstops all over the field
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup, Version 1.0
Now that the dust has settled on a frenzy of activity at the 2022 winter meetings, it's time to take a step back and survey the MLB landscape. There is still a lot of shuffling to do this offseason, but rosters are starting to take shape for the upcoming campaign, and predicting what each team's lineup might look like on Opening Day is no longer as abstract as it was a month ago.
Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023.Hamels, who turns 39 this month, hasn't pitched since he made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed late in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but never pitched because of arm issues.Hamels isn't ready to retire.He said he had three surgeries over the last year — to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot — to address lingering injury concerns that he said affected his production in recent years."So just understanding...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations
Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Comments / 0