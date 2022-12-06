ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
NORWICH, CT
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case briefly face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five officers charged in connection with a man’s paralysis were on the docket to face a judge on Thursday. Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui were all charged with reckless endangerment second-degree and cruelty to persons, according to state police.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall

PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
PLAINFIELD, CT
VIDEO: Cannabis sales will begin in CT on Jan. 10

Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School around 11:32 a.m. for the report of a student in possession of weapons.
EAST GRANBY, CT
2 men sought after girl offered ride in Woodbury

WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two men are being sought after a young girl reported that she was offered a ride while she walked down a street in Woodbury on Tuesday. The Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened as the girl walked down Main Street around 3:15 p.m. The...
WOODBURY, CT
Remembering Pearl Harbor victims

Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee. In security video you can see the suspects walking out of the store with Legos in their cart as one employee tries to stop them. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Faiths Toy Drive kicks off 6th year of donations

A man in Connecticut is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an elementary school. Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School around
EAST GRANBY, CT
Milford police believe man used axe to kill his ex-girlfriend

Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee. In security video you can see the suspects walking out of the store with Legos in their cart as one employee tries to stop them.
MILFORD, CT
INTERVIEW: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors.
FARMINGTON, CT
Winterfest Parade held in downtown Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Winterfest Parade is going right through downtown Norwich. This is the first ever Lights Parade in the city. The theme is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the classic comedy Christmas movie. This parade kicks off the start of a festive weekend in Norwich. More than...
NORWICH, CT
Salvation Army sees decline in bellringers this holiday season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - (WFSB) - Compared to this time last year, the Salvation Army says their kettle campaign has seen a drastic decline. Not as many bellringers are in front of stores, and that’s part of the problem. As the year has gone on, more people have asked...
HARTFORD, CT
Farmington holds referendum on high school project

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Compared to this time last year, the Salvation Army says their kettle campaign has seen a drastic decline. Updated: 11 hours ago. Enjoying the lights at Glow on Gallup in Waterford. Updated: 11 hours ago. High school referendum...
FARMINGTON, CT

