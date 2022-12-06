Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday. Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m. Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at...
Eyewitness News
Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
Eyewitness News
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an East Granby elementary school. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School around 11:32 a.m. for the report of a student in possession of weapons, authorities said.
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case briefly face a judge
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five officers charged in connection with a man’s paralysis were on the docket to face a judge on Thursday. Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui were all charged with reckless endangerment second-degree and cruelty to persons, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man is suffering from serious injuries following a head-on collision in Killingly. State police say the accident happened Friday night on Route 101 (Hartford Pike) around 9:25 p.m. A Ford was driving west and making a left-hand turn into a local smoke shop when...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of intentionally hitting person with company vehicle in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of running down a former work colleague in Middlefield, according to state police. Troopers said they arrested Jeremy Jordan, 41, of Norwalk on Dec. 5. They responded to a business on Industrial Park Access Road in Middlefield around 9 a.m. that day...
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
Eyewitness News
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall
PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Domestic Violence advocate says Milford woman murdered by ex-boyfriend was let down by legal system
(WFSB) - The Milford mother, murdered in her home by her ex-boyfriend, did everything right trying to keep her and her children safe, according to domestic violence advocates. Julie Minogue had several court orders that were supposed to protect her from Ewen Dewitt. Did the system fail her? Some advocates...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cannabis sales will begin in CT on Jan. 10
Eyewitness News
2 men sought after girl offered ride in Woodbury
WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two men are being sought after a young girl reported that she was offered a ride while she walked down a street in Woodbury on Tuesday. The Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened as the girl walked down Main Street around 3:15 p.m. The...
Eyewitness News
Remembering Pearl Harbor victims
Eyewitness News
Faiths Toy Drive kicks off 6th year of donations
Eyewitness News
Milford police believe man used axe to kill his ex-girlfriend
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Eyewitness News
Route 15 north lane closed in North Haven because of a 2-vehicle crash
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed a lane of Route 15 north in North Haven on Friday morning. The Department of Transportation reported that the highway was completely closed between exits 63 and 64; however, it said only the right lane was closed as of 7:15 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Winterfest Parade held in downtown Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Winterfest Parade is going right through downtown Norwich. This is the first ever Lights Parade in the city. The theme is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the classic comedy Christmas movie. This parade kicks off the start of a festive weekend in Norwich. More than...
Eyewitness News
Salvation Army sees decline in bellringers this holiday season
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - (WFSB) - Compared to this time last year, the Salvation Army says their kettle campaign has seen a drastic decline. Not as many bellringers are in front of stores, and that’s part of the problem. As the year has gone on, more people have asked...
Eyewitness News
Farmington holds referendum on high school project
