On Tuesday, December 6, Lois Lee (Nienke) Holtz of Salina, Ks, a beloved mother and grandmother, left her home on earth to join her family in heaven. She was seventy-six. Lois was born in Ellsworth, Ks in 1946 to Hulda (Haase) and Ruldolph Nienke. She graduated from Black Wolf High School and then later graduated from Brown Mackie College with an accounting degree. Lois worked for many years at Gibson Department Store before going to the Saline County mailroom and tag office for the next 18 years. She retired in 2010.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO