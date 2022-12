Edmen Shahbazyan displayed a much more patient version of himself at UFC 282. Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) finished Dalcha Lungiambula (11-6 MMA, 2-5 UFC) by TKO at the 4:41 mark of Round 2 in their middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old was able to evade...

