Eric Vaughn Bauman
Eric Vaughn Bauman left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 47. He was born February 4, 1975 in Salina, KS. Eric grew up in Niles, KS, until moving into Salina at the age of 10. Years later, he attended Salina High School South and Kansas Wesleyan University. Although he lived several years in Louisiana and Texas, Eric stayed near Salina most of his life.
Lois Lee (Nienke) Holtz
On Tuesday, December 6, Lois Lee (Nienke) Holtz of Salina, Ks, a beloved mother and grandmother, left her home on earth to join her family in heaven. She was seventy-six. Lois was born in Ellsworth, Ks in 1946 to Hulda (Haase) and Ruldolph Nienke. She graduated from Black Wolf High School and then later graduated from Brown Mackie College with an accounting degree. Lois worked for many years at Gibson Department Store before going to the Saline County mailroom and tag office for the next 18 years. She retired in 2010.
Mark Allen Swenson
Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.
Larry Don Carlson
Larry Don Carlson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Larry was born in Gypsum, Kansas on November 14, 1938, a son of Elizabeth (Heller) and Melvin Carlson. He served in the United States Army. On September 25, 1965, Larry married JoAnn Henoch. Survivors include daughter, Mitzy...
Glen Jacobs
Glen Jacobs peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4th, 2022 in the presence of his beloved life Partner Kathy Blue. Glen was born December 7th, 1958 in La Crosse KS the son of Virgil and Eldora Jacobs. Glen is survived by his...
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor, 84, of Salina, Kan., passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1938, in Patton, Pa., to John and Lillian Ruth (McMurray) Bender. Survivors include her children, Roger Naylor Jr. (Lisa), Michelle Compton (Mike), Brenda Herring (Steve), and Deb Marseline;...
VIDEO: TubaChristmas Returns
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina this weekend, The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event Saturday at the Central Mall. According to KWU, Dr. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning at KWU....
Friday Match-A-Thon Campaign
Area children in need of a mentor will benefit from a couple of Salina organizations who are partnering for a one-day fund raising effort. Meridian Media radio stations including Y 93.7 Today’s Country, FM 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, and AM 1560 KABI The General, have teamed up with 24/7 Travel Stores and Citywide Storage to again support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina for the second annual Match-A-Thon.
Remember Me Tree, Candlelight Ceremony Honor Loved Ones
Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December. Anyone may place an angel...
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
Two Most Wanted Arrests
The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:. Austin Leroy Calp. Elektra Brooke Iford. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s...
Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s)...
Drone, Dog, Assist in Arrest Under Bridge
A man from California was arrested in Solomon after he was clocked driving a stolen car at 150 miles per hour. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday of this week at approximately 12:33 AM, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling east on Interstate 70 at approximately 150 mph. The Mercedes, valued at approximately $70,800, had been reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased by a subject with false identification in Colorado.
Athlete, Adventurer, Author to Speak at Chamber Event
Colin O’Brady, Athlete, Adventurer and Author, will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. According to the Chamber, Colin O’Brady is a 10-time world record breaking explorer and one of the world’s best endurance athletes. He isn’t your typical adventurer despite his unmatched athletic accomplishments including a world-first solo crossing of Antarctica, a world-first ocean row across Drake Passage (from South America to Antarctica), and summiting Mt. Everest twice.
Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual
Salina Central swept Salina South on the wrestling mats Thursday night. The boys took a tight win by a score of 40-36, while the girls handled things with a 42-6 victory. 100 – South’s M. Sutton by fall over H. James (1:04) 140 – Central’s K. Kingsbury by...
Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0). The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.
