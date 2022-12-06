Read full article on original website
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Paramore share new single/video “The News”
Are back with "The News," the second single from the pop-punk veterans' upcoming album This Is Why. Like the album's title track, "The News" is an anxious reflection of our perpetual global instability, but here Hayley Williams and co. have a solution beyond self-isolation: cutting out the doomscrolling. Watch the track's music video, inspired by horror movies such as David Cronenberg's Videodrome, below.
Kelela shares “On The Run” video, 2023 tour dates
Kelela has shared the video for “On the Run,” the third single off her upcoming album RAVEN. The latest single follows "Happy Ending" and "Washed Away," both of which will appear on the album when it is released on February 10, 2023. Check out the new video below.
Song You Need: Boldy James and Jabee’s tasteful decadence
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Oklahoma City rapper Jabee is gearing up for the release of Good, the third EP of a four-part series to be titled Am I Good Enough. November’s “Black Star” gave us the first taste of the forthcoming project, which will follow August’s Am and October’s I on December 16, with Enough’s release date still TBA. Good is produced entirely by Conductor Williams, who brought his Griselda teammate Boldy James in tow for today’s single, “Indulgence.” Conductor’s slow, throwback beat sets the tone for a contemplative track in which both emcees muse on the pitfalls of greed without rejecting it entirely.
The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie announce joint tour
The Postal Service‘s Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie‘s Transatlanticism were two of indie music’s biggest albums of 2003, and next year the bands will celebrate their 20th anniversaries with a joint tour of the United States performing both of the albums in full. Ben Gibbard, frontman for both The Postal Service and Death Cab, will perform in both sets at each concert.
Arca shares Kick compilation with three new tracks
Arca dedicated nearly the entirety of her 2021 to finishing the Kick album series she started in the summer of 2020, releasing volumes ii–iiiii over the course of the calendar year. Today, she’s shared a compilation of 21 songs from the cycle, selected via a vote on her Discord channel, plus three new ones and two previously released non-Kick cuts.
Taylor Swift to direct her first movie
Taylor Swift will write and direct her first movie, Searchlight Pictures has announced. The studio, home to recent Oscar winners including Nomadland and The Shape of Water, will release the movie. Further details, including a title, plot, and release date, are unnanounced at this stage. “Taylor is a once in...
Tobias puts a match to the past in his “House On Fire” video
Tobias' excellent new album Two Birds, which landed last month on the ever-reliable True Panther Sounds, is the sound of an artist escaping the noise to focus on a more elemental truth. After leaving New York, where he had found success as an underfround rap producer, Tobias decamped to Denton, Texas where space, nature, and quiet worked their way into his palette. The result of a period spent reflecting on life and "taking a bunch of mushrooms" left him with a collection of folksy indie rock songs he could feel in his bones.
Ethel Cain joins Florence + The Machine on “Morning Elvis”
With a shared love of big, dramatic songs and gothic imagery it's little surprise that Florence + The Machine spotted a kindred spirit in Ethel Cain. The younger artist, whose Preacher's Daughter was released earlier this year, opened for Florence on her recent run of North American shows and the pair solidified their bond in Denver when they collaborated on "Morning Elvis." The original appears on Florence's latest album Dance Fever. Check out the new live version below.
Bloody Civilian moves through adversity in her “How To Kill A Man” video
When the star-studded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack dropped alongside the movie last month there was one name on the tracklist that was a little bit more of a mystery than Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems et al. Appearing alongside Rema on the funky and dark "Wake Up" was Nigerian artist Bloody Civilian. She followed that big time debut with her own solo single "How To Kill A Man," a video for which is premiering on The FADER today.
Celine Dion diagnosed with neurological disorder
Celine Dion postponed the first part of her 2023 European tour today (December 8), announcing that she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, currently thought to be incurable. She shared the sad news this morning in a video posted to her YouTube channel, saying the disease has been affecting her health for some time, impairing her ability to sing and perform everyday tasks.
