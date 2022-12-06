The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Oklahoma City rapper Jabee is gearing up for the release of Good, the third EP of a four-part series to be titled Am I Good Enough. November’s “Black Star” gave us the first taste of the forthcoming project, which will follow August’s Am and October’s I on December 16, with Enough’s release date still TBA. Good is produced entirely by Conductor Williams, who brought his Griselda teammate Boldy James in tow for today’s single, “Indulgence.” Conductor’s slow, throwback beat sets the tone for a contemplative track in which both emcees muse on the pitfalls of greed without rejecting it entirely.

1 DAY AGO