racer.com
Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test
Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Formula One fans to get closer to British Grand Prix action at Silverstone
Formula One fans are set to be brought closer to the action in next year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone with new debris fences installed on Wellington Straight.The 250 metres of FIA Grade 1 debris fences, produced by Geobrugg, will offer improved safety and enable spectators to have a better view along the high-speed section of the track over the race weekend from July 7.The works, which are expected to be completed by Christmas, will move the fencing at the Silverstone Fan Zone around 15m closer to the circuit, leading down to the inside of Brooklands corner before stopping...
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
FOX Sports
Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step
Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Richard Childress Racing discusses the rebrand of Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car
Richard Childress Racing discusses the rebrand of Kyle Busch's new No. 8 car after he joined the organization after departing Joe Gibbs Racing.
John Hunter Nemechek Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Full Time in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will join the team to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule and compete for a championship in 2023. Nemechek will be climbing behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra which makes its return to JGR and NXS after a one-year hiatus.
Kevin Harvick Once Slammed Goodyear's "Piece of Crap Tires" After Disaster Struck at Las Vegas
Let's talk tires. On December 1, Goodyear and NASCAR announced that they reached a multi-year agreement to renew the Akron, Ohio-based company's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. While Goodyear has been part of NASCAR since the mid-'50s, its title as the "official tire of NASCAR" dates back to only 1997. The new deal allows the company to keep this designation, and also re-ups its title sponsor deal for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Motor racing-Red Bull boss happy to pay more millions to the FIA
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fined $7 million in October for breaching last year's budget cap, Formula One champions Red Bull must now pay the sport's governing body another tidy sum -- this time as the price of success.
Carscoops
What It Took To Create The New Las Vegas Formula 1 Track
Formula 1 will be going to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982. In the four decades that have passed, a lot has changed, both in the sport of F1 and in the city of Las Vegas. So what does it take to build a Grand Prix circuit surrounding of some of the biggest hotels on earth?
racer.com
Inception Racing confirms full-season IMSA program
Inception Racing announced on Friday that the team will enter a full-season McLaren 720S GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023. The team won last season’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD and finished second-in-class at Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. Inception’s lineup will consist of Brendan...
Top Speed
Here's Why A Ford Everest Hybrid Could Be A Smash Hit In America
The Ford Everest is a mid-sized SUV that has been immensely popular in many parts of the world, in regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. It is a Ranger-based SUV that is packed with adventure-ready features and updated technology to provide a perfect balance between off-road and everyday driving. The third-gen Everest went on sale earlier this year. With its combination of style, comfort, and performance capabilities, a potential hybrid model of the Next-gen Everest could be popular in the American market if it were ever introduced here.
Yardbarker
Sam Hunt Racing adds Grala, Mosack to driver lineup for 2023 Xfinity season
Sam Hunt Racing will be fielding two full-time entries while also introducing Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack as the team’s key competitors for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The 23-year-old Grala from Boston, Massachusetts, will be piloting the team’s No. 26 Toyota Supra on a full-time basis while...
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
MotorTrend Magazine
Hankook Dynapro XT Off-Road Tire Review
It feels to us that the days of running aggressive mud tires on daily driven vehicles might just be over. Though great for the trail, these tires are often noisy, heavy, and don't come with the best road manners. But what is a person to do if they still want and need a tire that's more aggressive than the typical all-terrain or all-season? Thankfully, we've seen a pivot from the tire industry lately, as nearly all the major manufacturers now offer an intermediate off-road tire that provides excellent off-road traction while retaining the ride quality and wear warranty of an all-terrain.
