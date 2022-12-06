Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton council hears report on parking
Milton Town Council is contemplating the future of parking in town both in the short and long term, debating strategies as far-ranging as implementing parking meters downtown and building a parking garage. At council’s Dec. 5 meeting, the town’s ad hoc parking advisory committee presented its 17-page report, and with...
Cape Gazette
Paradise Meadows gets preliminary approval
The preliminary site plan for the Paradise Meadows cluster subdivision on Cave Neck Road near Milton was unanimously approved Nov. 17 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
Cape Gazette
Ritter removes concrete crushing from operation
The owners of a borrow pit and landscape material business have made changes in their operation to quell concerns expressed by neighbors, even though Howard L. Ritter & Sons has been in business at the same location since the early 1970s. When the Ritter family started operating the borrow pit...
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Cape Gazette
348 SAVANNAH ROAD-LEWES
PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WBOC
Decade Of DelmarvaLife: Delmar Model Railroad Club
Those blinking lights, those dazzling dioramas, and those "choo-choooos"? Yes, we're talking trains! Our celebration of decade of delmarvalife takes us to 2019 when Katie visited the Delmarva model railroad club in Delmar.
WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
Cape Gazette
Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment
A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth to vote on demolition, outdoor dining code changes
After months of discussion and multiple revisions, Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to vote on changes to city code related to demolitions and outdoor dining on public space. The votes are expected to take place during the commissioner meeting Friday, Dec. 16. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners reviewed the...
Cape Gazette
Holiday Tour of Lewes shines through the rain
Despite less-than-ideal conditions, the Lewes Historical Society hosted A Holiday Tour of Lewes and Holiday Village & Market Dec. 3. Decorated wall to wall, with some outside fixtures, eight homes played host to hundreds of visitors. Hoping to bring good cheer, the Lewes Historical Society puts on the event annually to showcase how beautiful the holiday season is around the First Town in the First State, and the uniqueness of the properties around the district. Various groups and businesses across Lewes sponsor or volunteer at each house along the way.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Adam Kantorski
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Adam Kantorski has been a Body Shop member for less than a year. “We moved here in March 2022 after close to 40 years in Philadelphia. We owned a second home here for about 8 years in the early 2000's.”
WMDT.com
Gold Alert issued by DSP for missing Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – UPDATE: Alyssa Speese was located on 12/7/22 and Delaware State Police have lifted the alert. Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 26-year-old Lewes woman. We’re told Alyssa Speese was last seen earlier in the day on Wednesday in the Millsboro area....
