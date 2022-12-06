ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

5 key takeaways from Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia

CNN — Years of progressing ties between oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia and China, an economic giant in the east, this week culminated in a multiple-day state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh, where a number of agreements and summits heralded a "new era" of Chinese-Arab partnership. Xi, who...
WRAL

Oil tankers are getting stuck in the Black Sea. That could become a problem

CNN — A bottleneck is building across an important trading route for oil, which if left unresolved could knock global supply and boost prices at a fragile moment for energy markets. As of Thursday, sixteen oil tankers traveling south from the Black Sea were waiting to cross the Bosphorus...
WRAL

Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high

CNN — Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates. The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose...
WRAL

Putin floats possibility that Russia may abandon 'no first use' nuclear doctrine

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the second time this week, floated the possibility that Russia may formally change its military doctrine of not being the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, days after he warned of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war. "They (the US)...
WRAL

Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy

CNN — Consumers are becoming more confident about the state of the economy, despite recession fears, soaring interest rates and continued high prices, according to the latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan. The survey's consumer sentiment index measured 59.1 in December, up from the final reading of...
WRAL

The UK just had a major market scare. Now it wants to relax financial rules

CNN — Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris.
WRAL

Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring

CNN — Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
WRAL

Bankruptcy worries swirl around used car retailer Carvana

CNN — Used car retailer Carvana, facing a cash crunch, could be headed towards bankruptcy, according to both published reports and a bearish analyst's call that slashes its share-price target to $1. In mid-afternoon trading, Carvana, best known for its auto vending machine concept, stands at about $4.60 a...
WRAL

Yellen sees her signature printed on US bills for the first time

CNN — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Texas Thursday to mark an important and historic milestone, touring the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility to observe firsthand the printing of $1 and $5 bills with her signature for the first time. Yellen became the latest...
FORT WORTH, TX
WRAL

Russian Nobel Peace laureate slams Putin's 'insane and criminal war' on Ukraine

CNN — Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yan Rachinsky blasted President Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" war on Ukraine in his acceptance speech in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday. Rachinsky, from Russia's human rights organization Memorial, claimed resistance to Russia is known as "fascism" under Putin, adding this...
WRAL

European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation

CNN — Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe. The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), one of Greece's main opposition parties, said in a statement Friday: "Following the latest developments and the investigation by Belgian authorities into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement of change by decision of President Nikos Androulakis."
WRAL

Stocks surge after five day losing streak

CNN — US stocks surged higher in Thursday morning trading as investors attempt to come back from their current losing streak, spurred on by recession and interest rate hike fears. The Dow rose 256 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2%. Gains...
WRAL

What goes up... is starting to come down

CNN — It's too soon to declare victory over inflation, but from gas to chicken to big-screen TVs, there are, increasingly, signs that inflation's grip on American pocketbooks may be loosening. Gas prices are back to last year's levels, after spiking to a record high of just over $5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy