5 key takeaways from Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia
CNN — Years of progressing ties between oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia and China, an economic giant in the east, this week culminated in a multiple-day state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh, where a number of agreements and summits heralded a "new era" of Chinese-Arab partnership. Xi, who...
Oil tankers are getting stuck in the Black Sea. That could become a problem
CNN — A bottleneck is building across an important trading route for oil, which if left unresolved could knock global supply and boost prices at a fragile moment for energy markets. As of Thursday, sixteen oil tankers traveling south from the Black Sea were waiting to cross the Bosphorus...
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
CNN — Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates. The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose...
Putin floats possibility that Russia may abandon 'no first use' nuclear doctrine
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the second time this week, floated the possibility that Russia may formally change its military doctrine of not being the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, days after he warned of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war. "They (the US)...
Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy
CNN — Consumers are becoming more confident about the state of the economy, despite recession fears, soaring interest rates and continued high prices, according to the latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan. The survey's consumer sentiment index measured 59.1 in December, up from the final reading of...
The UK just had a major market scare. Now it wants to relax financial rules
CNN — Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris.
Ukraine keeps patching up its power grid. But Russia's barrage could force more Ukrainians to flee as winter bites
CNN — What Russia cannot win on the battlefield, it is seeking to win by casting Ukrainian cities into the dark and cold as a long winter sets in. The result is a grinding battle of attrition: Barrages of Russian missiles fly across Ukraine, and Ukrainian power engineers work for days in freezing temperatures to restore power.
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
CNN — Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer. The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households' stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
CNN — Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going. The price...
Bankruptcy worries swirl around used car retailer Carvana
CNN — Used car retailer Carvana, facing a cash crunch, could be headed towards bankruptcy, according to both published reports and a bearish analyst's call that slashes its share-price target to $1. In mid-afternoon trading, Carvana, best known for its auto vending machine concept, stands at about $4.60 a...
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
The banquet to award new Nobel winners in Stockholm returned to its pre-pandemic glamour Saturday as Peace Prize winners blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine during a separate ceremony in Oslo.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 291 of the invasion
The fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, the head of the alliance said in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Jens Stoltenberg said. Iran’s backing for the Russian military...
Yellen sees her signature printed on US bills for the first time
CNN — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Texas Thursday to mark an important and historic milestone, touring the Fort Worth Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility to observe firsthand the printing of $1 and $5 bills with her signature for the first time. Yellen became the latest...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
CNN — Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer." Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death" by his accusers, was released Thursday...
Russian Nobel Peace laureate slams Putin's 'insane and criminal war' on Ukraine
CNN — Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yan Rachinsky blasted President Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" war on Ukraine in his acceptance speech in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday. Rachinsky, from Russia's human rights organization Memorial, claimed resistance to Russia is known as "fascism" under Putin, adding this...
Russia pardoned Zambian prisoner 'to join military operation in Ukraine,' says minister
CNN — Russia pardoned a Zambian prisoner so that they could be deployed to Ukraine, where they died fighting for the Wagner mercenary unit, Zambia's foreign affairs minister said Friday. Zambian national Nathan Lemekhani Nyirenda was "pardoned on 23rd August, 2022 in order to join the military operation, in...
Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin jailed for eight and a half years, in latest blow to what's left of Russian opposition
CNN — A Moscow court on Friday sentenced Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin to eight years and six months imprisonment, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti, in a blow to what's left of the country's opposition. It is unclear if Yashin's prison sentence for spreading "false information" about the...
European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation
CNN — Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe. The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), one of Greece's main opposition parties, said in a statement Friday: "Following the latest developments and the investigation by Belgian authorities into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement of change by decision of President Nikos Androulakis."
Stocks surge after five day losing streak
CNN — US stocks surged higher in Thursday morning trading as investors attempt to come back from their current losing streak, spurred on by recession and interest rate hike fears. The Dow rose 256 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2%. Gains...
What goes up... is starting to come down
CNN — It's too soon to declare victory over inflation, but from gas to chicken to big-screen TVs, there are, increasingly, signs that inflation's grip on American pocketbooks may be loosening. Gas prices are back to last year's levels, after spiking to a record high of just over $5...
