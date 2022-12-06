Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
I really think there’s more to the story than he’s saying there’s always 2 sides to every story and I think he’s probably leaving things out that happened on that flight ✈️
2
San Diego Neurosurgeon Sentenced to 5 Years for Accepting $3.3M in Bribes
A San Diego neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, was sentenced in Los Angeles...
foxsports640.com
San Diego sword swallower hospitalized and unable to perform
(PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD)– Legendary sword swallower “Murrugun The Mystic,” revealed that he was rushed to the hospital following a performance at the Six Flags two months ago. The 59-year-old…
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
Man airlifted after medical emergency on cruise ship 90 miles off San Diego coast
A 72-year-old man suffering a medical emergency on a cruise ship approximately 90 miles off the San Diego coast was airlifted to a San Diego-area hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.
A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
Three California Cities Named Among 'Most Fun Cities' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the most fun cities across the country.
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
San Diego Travel Agent Charged with Embezzling Funds for Canceled School Trips
A San Diego-based travel agent has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by more than 150 parents for school trips that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marie Colette Martin, 52, is accused of spending the funds on personal expenses rather than refunding her parents...
Exclusive tour of the TSA at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO — Traveling during the holidays can be stressful enough, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at San Diego International Airport wants passengers to know about all they’re doing to keep us safe. They gave CBS 8’s Brian White an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of a security checkpoint, where he met one of their newest additions to the security team, a Passenger Screening Canine.
Judge orders parents of slain woman to pay legal costs to Hollywood producer
A Hollywood film producer who averted possible civil liability in the drowning death of his personal assistant during a 2015 trip to Bora Bora is entitled to more than $50,000 in legal costs from the victim’s parents, who live in San Diego County, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
coolsandiegosights.com
Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.
Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
Odd items under lock and key at retail stores in San Diego as U.S. retail theft soars
SAN DIEGO — A spike in shoplifting has some major retailers locking up merchandise. Big box retailers are scrambling to address a huge increase in shoplifting at stores across San Diego and the country. Many believe California’s laws aren't tough enough to punish shoplifters while others believe this could...
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
San Diego man, brother of Paul Whelan, reacts to US prisoner deal
David Whelan, the brother of Russian prisoner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan, says his family is very disappointed their loved one was not included in the prisoner swap involving U.S. basketball star Britney Griner and a Russian arms dealer.
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
FBI detains suspect near FOX 5 San Diego studios
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used flash-bang grenades to detain a suspect next to the FOX 5 studios in Kearny Mesa Wednesday.
San Diego restaurant awarded prestigious third Michelin star
The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
onscene.tv
Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego
12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
