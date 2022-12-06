ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Guest
4d ago

I really think there’s more to the story than he’s saying there’s always 2 sides to every story and I think he’s probably leaving things out that happened on that flight ✈️

outsidemagazine

A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Exclusive tour of the TSA at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — Traveling during the holidays can be stressful enough, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at San Diego International Airport wants passengers to know about all they’re doing to keep us safe. They gave CBS 8’s Brian White an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of a security checkpoint, where he met one of their newest additions to the security team, a Passenger Screening Canine.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.

Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Several Arrested After FBI Raids Apartment | San Diego

12-7-22 | 4:30 a.m. | San Diego – The FBI React (SWAT) Team made a raid on an apartment in the Greenfield Village complex. After surrounding the apartment building, sirens were blared and callouts to the occupants to surrender. 4 people were seen coming to the 2nd-floor balcony with...
SAN DIEGO, CA

