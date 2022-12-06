ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

More than two-dozen state prison inmates on hunger strike

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4Qhy_0jZ0bg6X00

(KXNT) – 27 inmates at the Ely State Prison were on a hunger strike as of Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections

The maximum-security prison is approximately 250 miles north of Las Vegas and holds some of the state’s death row inmates.

The hunger strike reportedly began on December 1 st according to Return Strong, a group that includes loved ones of Nevada inmates who advocate for better conditions inside prisons.

Return Strong is calling for the:

- The end of continued and extended use of solitary confinement, lockdowns, modified lockdowns and de facto solitary confinement
- The end of correctional abuse
- The end of group punishment and administrative abuse
- Due process interference and violations in the grievance process to be addressed
- Adequate and nutritious food
- Health and safety concerns to be addressed

NDOC officials say that food is made available to those on the hunger strike every day should they want it, and that hunger striking prisoners are “being monitored for weight and other health-related statistics”

Officials say the number of those participating in the strike varies because some of those taking part have eaten, then have gone back on strike.

Comments / 22

Janice Edwards
3d ago

If you wanted to be treated with respect, want to eat healthier, and be treated like a human, then think about that when you get out, if you get out. Why fight for it now?

Reply(2)
4
Jacob Saldaña
2d ago

one thing about these prisoners they are in prison for a reason for their stupidity I've been locked up I did my crime I did my time and I learned from my mistakes I only went there once no repeat on going back to prison because I'm a man and I know how to learn from my mistakes they know how to respect but they don't know to respect themselves by learning from their mistakes they keep going back and if they've been there that long then they get out they're going back cuz that's the only way of living your life that's the only way of life they find a way to go back so they should not get no treatment of anyway because I get free meals the schools don't get free meals parents have to pay so as an ex prisoner inmate tcdj I learned from my mistakes and they should not get nothing trust me this won't last that long let them go hunger strike they will not last long est can't last that long days prisoners won't be able to last for 2 weeks maybe

Reply
2
Related
Alabama Now

Inmate found dead at Alabama state prison

An Alabama prison inmate was found dead Wednesday in his dormitory. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate was Tycia Leon Marshall, 41, who was serving a prison sentence for breaking and entering a vehicle. Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday in what was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Shine My Crown

Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail

A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
590
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy