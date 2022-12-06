More than two-dozen state prison inmates on hunger strike

(KXNT) – 27 inmates at the Ely State Prison were on a hunger strike as of Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections

The maximum-security prison is approximately 250 miles north of Las Vegas and holds some of the state’s death row inmates.

The hunger strike reportedly began on December 1 st according to Return Strong, a group that includes loved ones of Nevada inmates who advocate for better conditions inside prisons.

Return Strong is calling for the:

- The end of continued and extended use of solitary confinement, lockdowns, modified lockdowns and de facto solitary confinement

- The end of correctional abuse

- The end of group punishment and administrative abuse

- Due process interference and violations in the grievance process to be addressed

- Adequate and nutritious food

- Health and safety concerns to be addressed

NDOC officials say that food is made available to those on the hunger strike every day should they want it, and that hunger striking prisoners are “being monitored for weight and other health-related statistics”

Officials say the number of those participating in the strike varies because some of those taking part have eaten, then have gone back on strike.