Savannah Bananas add second show in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Due to high demand, theSavannah Bananas have added a second date in Des Moines!. According to the Iowa Cubs Facebook page, The Savannah Bananas will play Banana Ball at Principal Park on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26!. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to...
Images of Clive bank robber released
CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa brewery says over 100 copies sold of calendars featuring Creston mayor
CRESTON, Iowa — Thenearly-naked mayor of Creston is generating dozens of calendar sales. We first told you last night on KCCI about Mayor Gabe Carroll posing nearly naked for a calendar to raise money for charity, and support for Hot Air Brewery. Some community members contacted us saying it...
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Iowa woman hurt in early morning house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Polk County. It happened near the intersection of NW 43rd Place and NW Second Street just after 5:30 Saturday morning. The Polk County Sherriff's Office says the house was fully engulfed in...
Dogs attack man in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
One person shot after crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot Thursday after a crash on 30th Street and Hickman Road in Des Moines. Des Moines police tell KCCI that one person was shot in the groin. The crash involves a gray pickup truck that was stolen. However, the truck was not...
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
