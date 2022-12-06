Read full article on original website
Two individuals arrested on multiple charges
On November 10, 2021, around 2:11 p.m., Troopers patrolled to Pickle Street in the town of Stockholm for an endangering the welfare of child complaint. An investigation determined Jeffrey S. Jessmer, age 33, of Winthrop, NY and Lisa A. Pitts, age 30, of Winthrop, NY brought their child to the hospital that was very ill. After a medical evaluation at Massena Memorial Hospital, the child was found to have cocaine and marijuana it’s system. The child was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, NY for further treatment.
Shots fired during speed contest
Mount Pleasant, New York – On December 6, 2022, the New York State Police arrested Andres Rosales, age 49, of Ossining, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony. Investigation determined...
Cortland County woman arrested after failing to scan items at store
December 1, 2022, New York State Police at Homer arrested Cortnee L. Sims, age 30 of Cuyler, NY for the misdemeanor for the misdemeanor of Petit Larceny. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a larceny at the Walmart in Cortlandville. An investigation revealed that on November 30, Sims only scanned a few items that totaled just over $60 but exited the store with over $700 worth of items. She was stopped by employees and left all the merchandise behind.
State Police arrest a Seneca Falls resident for DWI.
On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light on State Route 20 in the town of Tyre. The operator identified as Nathan M. Kennedy, age 26, of Seneca Falls, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, Open Container, and a traffic violation.
Man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jordan Miller, 37, was charged with child molesting as a level one felony and child molesting as a level 4 felony. On November7,...
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
State Police Trooper Charged with DUI while on Duty
Pennsylvania State Police have filed DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, officials announced Tuesday. Austin Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27.
St. Francois County Investigating Stabbing Incident
(St. Francois County) The investigation is continuing into the death of a man in St. Francois County Wednesday. St. Fran St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says it happened in the St. Francois Hills area. The name of the victim has been identified as 64 year old David Fishbeck Senior....
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Regional Police Activity
After responding to a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon in the Town of Granger, Amity-based troopers arrested 29-year-old Seth H. Appell of Fillmore. He was charged with felony second- degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief. He was detained pending court action. From the Village of Angelica Sunday afternoon,...
Chautauqua County DA issues statement following fatal crash
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt today issued a statement following Saturday night's crash in Arkwright Saturday. 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton died in the crash. She was a passenger in a pickup that was struck by a SUV driven by 59-year-old Randall Rolison. Troopers say an investigation has determined that Rolison failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and Route 83 and struck the pickup.
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - One person was injured in a one-car rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of 23682 State Route 37 just after 2:45 a.m. and found a 2007 BMW sedan had hit an embankment of a CSX Railroad overpass and rolled onto its roof.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
‘How about me?’ Man’s Facebook comment puts him behind bars
A Georgia man's Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement — ending with an arrest.
New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons
A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons. The report, released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prison…
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, N.Y. - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requires s…
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.
